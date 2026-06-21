The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Kape vs Horiguchi

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Manel Kape has long been considered one of the most dangerous men in the world at 125 pounds, but championship glory at the very highest level has eluded him so far. After Saturday night’s victory over Kyoji Horiguchi, that may about to change.

Hear What Manel Kape Had To Say Backstage After His Knockout Win

Kape stayed patient throughout the opening rounds when he could have been frustrated. Then, when the moment came in the third frame, he took full advantage as he stunned and finished his former nemesis in decisive fashion to claim the biggest and most significant victory of his MMA career.

He was already ranked second in the official UFC flyweight rankings. And having successfully defended that spot against one of the most experienced, well-rounded contenders in the division, Kape looks ready for a shot at gold.

Murtazali Magomedov