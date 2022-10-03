 Skip to main content
Sodiq Yusuff of Nigeria reacts after his victory over Don Shainis in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX
Athletes

The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan

See Which Fighters Impressed With Their Performance At UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @TGerbasi • Oct. 3, 2022

Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Las Vegas, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at the UFC APEX.

1 – Yan Xiaonan

Yan Xiaonan of China reacts after her decision victory over Mackenzie Dern in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX

Yan Xiaonan of China reacts after her decision victory over Mackenzie Dern in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

After a long road to a UFC main event, Yan Xiaonan delivered in a big way by defeating fellow strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern last Saturday. It was an introduction of sorts to the China native, who got to display her skills in a five-round headliner, and she held off one of the sport’s top grapplers in the process.

Order UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

Nearly five years after her debut, Yan has arrived, and wouldn’t that be something if the stars aligned and Zhang Weili regains her 115-pound title when she faces Carla Esparza in November, setting up an All-China showdown for the crown? That wouldn’t just be a big fight for the combatants, but for the sport and for China.

2 – Brendan Allen

Brendan Allen Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
Brendan Allen Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
/

Brendan Allen has always been on the verge of realizing his potential in the UFC. On Saturday, he may have reached that point in emphatic fashion as he submitted Krzysztof Jotko. And while some put together impressive performances, you often look at who that performance came against, and it takes away some of the luster. Not this time. Jotko is a veteran force who has long been among the best middleweights in the UFC, and Allen finished him with an effort that has to put him in the Top 15 this week.

RELATED: Watch Brendan Allen Secure First Round Submission At UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan 

3 – Daniel Santos

Daniel Santos Finishes Castaneda With Vicious Knee | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
Daniel Santos Finishes Castaneda With Vicious Knee | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
/

I bet you’re all Daniel Santos fans now. Competitive in a UFC debut loss to Julio Arce in April, the Brazilian appeared to be on his way to an 0-2 Octagon slate when he faced John Castaneda, but those Chute Boxe kids are made from pretty tough stock, so he weathered the storm, came back in round two and finished a tough out who hadn’t been on the receiving end of a stoppage loss since 2014. Sure, “Willycat” is still raw, but so was one of his teammates, Charles Oliveira.

MORE SANTOS: Daniel Santos Post-Fight Interview At UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan

4 – Chelsea Chandler

Chelsea Chandler punches Julija Stoliarenko of Lithuania in a catchweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX

Chelsea Chandler punches Julija Stoliarenko of Lithuania in a catchweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Welcome to the UFC, Chelsea Chandler. Not that the Gracie team member from Stockton was interested in sticking around for too long, as she put in a powerhouse effort in stopping veteran Julija Stoliarenko in a little over four minutes. Able to fight at 135 or 145 pounds, Chandler is going to turn some heads and provide some sleepless nights for opponents who may have to face her.

View Chelsea Chandler's Athlete Profile

5 – Sodiq Yusuff

Sodiq Yusuff Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
Sodiq Yusuff Post-Fight Interview | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan
/

Some might say Sodiq Yusuff’s 30-second win over Don Shainis was no surprise. And maybe it wasn’t, considering Yusuff’s standing in the featherweight division and Shainis coming in on short notice to make his UFC debut. But the impressive part is that all the elements were there for Yusuff to take his foot off the gas and get caught napping. But instead of just showing up for a paycheck, Yusuff made a statement that he’s going to be on all the time, no matter who’s standing across from him. And that’s a good sign for a fighter on the rise.

MORE YUSUFF: Sodiq Yusuff Post-Fight Interview At UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan took place live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 1, 2022. See the Final Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC Fight Pass!

Tags
scorecard
UFC Vegas 61
Yan Xiaonan
Brendan Allen
Daniel Santos
Chelsea Chandler
Sodiq Yusuff
:
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling talks with UFC.com in the UFC Performance Institute.
Athletes

Bantamweight Breakdown With Aljamain Sterling |…

UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling talks about each fighter in the bantamweight top 15.

Watch the Video
LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 03: (R-L) Sean O'Malley kicks Andre Soukhamthath in their bantamweight bout during the UFC 222 event inside T-Mobile Arena on March 3, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Athletes

Sean O'Malley | Greatest Hits

The Suga Show next lands in Abu Dhabi October 22 when O'Malley meets Petr Yan at UFC 280

Watch the Video
Demetrious Johnson secures an arm bar submission against Ray Borg in their UFC flyweight championship bout during the UFC 216 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 7, 2017
Highlights

Top Submissions | Flyweight

Relive some of the best submission finishes to date among the 125-lb division.

Watch the Video
: