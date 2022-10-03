The Scorecard | UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Yan

Yan Xiaonan of China reacts after her decision victory over Mackenzie Dern in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

After a long road to a UFC main event, Yan Xiaonan delivered in a big way by defeating fellow strawweight contender Mackenzie Dern last Saturday. It was an introduction of sorts to the China native, who got to display her skills in a five-round headliner, and she held off one of the sport’s top grapplers in the process.

Nearly five years after her debut, Yan has arrived, and wouldn’t that be something if the stars aligned and Zhang Weili regains her 115-pound title when she faces Carla Esparza in November, setting up an All-China showdown for the crown? That wouldn’t just be a big fight for the combatants, but for the sport and for China.

