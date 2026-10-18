The Scorecard | UFC Edmonton

The fight card at UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott served up another feast of finishes, with 12 of the 13 bouts on the card ending inside the distance, including a show-stealing performance in the main event by Canada’s own Mike Malott.
Now that the dust has settled at Rogers Place, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s night’s biggest winners.
Mike Malott
A UFC Fight Night that showcased the best of Canadian MMA needed a proper way to close the show, and “Proper” Mike Malott was on hand to deliver in fine style.
WATCH: Malott's Exclusive Interview Backstage
Malott and Joaquin Buckley kickboxed in cagey fashion through most of the first round. But midway through the second, Malott produced a moment of magic to raise the roof at Rogers Place.
He’d already set his sights with a couple of head-kick attempts in the first round, and when Buckley stepped in as Malott was throwing a kick, the Canadian timed his opponent perfectly and adjusted his technique on the fly to connect his knee to the chin.
He couldn’t have landed it any more perfectly than he did, as he sent Buckley’s mouthpiece spinning across the Octagon, and Buckley himself face-first into the canvas.
It was a stunner of a knockout, and the perfect way to announce Malott’s arrival in the welterweight top 10. The always modest Malott opted not to use his mic time to call out a specific name, but staked his claim for “Top 10, at least, maybe Top 5” opposition in his next appearance.
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Whoever he gets next, it’ll be a huge fight, with his next opponent sure to know that they’ll be in for a “Proper” test.
Jasmine Jasudavicius
Two of the best grapplers in the flyweight top 10 went head to head in the co-main event, and Canada’s Jasmine Jasudavicius showed that she was the better fighter on the mat on the night as she dominated the first two rounds en route to a unanimous decision victory.
Jasudavicius used her wrestling to take Blanchfield to the mat in all three rounds, and on each occasion, she took her opponent’s back and looked to work her way to a fight-ending submission. Only Blanchfield’s well-drilled submission defense kept Jasudavicius from getting the finish she was pushing for
After staying out of trouble as Blanchfield pushed the pace in the final round, Jasudavicius claimed the biggest win of her career. And she said that the natural next step is to challenge for the undisputed women’s flyweight title, where newly-crowned champion – and former Jasudavicius opponent – Natalia Silva awaits.
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It’s a fight with an in-built storyline. And, after Jasudavicius handled Blanchfield so impressively, it might be an option the UFC matchmakers seriously consider for early 2027.
Cristian Perez
If his Contender Series performance was eye-catching, Cristian Perez’s UFC debut was next-level impressive.
The Mexican, who earned a UFC contract on DWCS back in August, made a swift turnaround to make his Octagon debut in Edmonton, where his opponent Kyle Nelson was expected to provide seasoned, durable opposition.
It took Perez just 27 seconds to register his first UFC victory as he first tried an unorthodox takedown attempt right out of the gate, before turning to his striking and lighting up Nelson en route to a stunning knockout.
Given his apparent willingness to make quick turnarounds, and his penchant for rapid-fire finishes, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see “Puas” back in the Octagon before the end of the year. And if he does return to action again in 2026, the advice to the fans is simple: Don’t blink!
Marc-Andre Barriault
Canadian “Powerbar” Marc-Andre Barriault turned early adversity to his favor as he fought back from an early takedown to finish Kyle Daukaus in the first round of their middleweight matchup.
MORE: Marc-Andre Barriault Post-Fight Interview
Daukaus landed an early takedown on Barriault, but as the Canadian forced his way back up, he punished Daukaus with nasty elbows, then eventually finished his man with heavy-handed strikes to snap a two-fight skid and claim only his second win since 2023.
Always entertaining, Barriault had previously found himself on the wrong end of more results than he would have liked. But now, boosted by a first-round finish on home soil, the 36-year-old issued a timely reminder that he’s going nowhere, and he’s a tough out for anyone at 185 pounds.
Timmy Cuamba
After going 2-3 in his first five UFC appearances, Timmy Cuamba was determined to put a marker down in Edmonton, and he did exactly that as he spoiled the debut of Louis Jourdain with a dominant performance.
WATCH: Cuamba's Backstage Interview With UFC.com
Cuamba looked the better man in the stand-up, and dominated the action on the mat as he bossed the contest from start to second-round finish.
After a dominant opening five minutes, Cuamba kept the pressure on in the second stanza and, after the action went to the mat, he was able to take Jourdain’s back and lock up a neck crank to force the finish.
It put Cuamba’s UFC record back at .500, but more importantly, it gave him a platform to build from. As Paul Felder told him in the Octagon, if he keeps fighting like that, he’ll “become a real problem, and a real prospect,” in the bantamweight division.
Mandel Nallo
When Dominick Cruz describes your performance as a masterclass, you know you’ve had a good night, and that’s exactly how the UFC Hall of Famer acclaimed Mandel Nallo’s display in Edmonton.
Nallo learned his lesson from his debut defeat to Jai Herbert as he stayed calm and composed throughout his bout with Nate Landwehr, picking apart “The Train” from start to the eventual finish, 47 seconds into the second round.
In addition to his composure, the accuracy and variety of Nallo’s strikes stood out as he comprehensively pieced apart Landwehr through the opening round, and came close to getting a finish in the closing seconds of the round when he locked up a rear-naked choke.
Despite not quite beating the buzzer on that occasion, Nallo stayed on task and immediately returned to his striking at the start of round two, with a nasty leg kick and follow-up punches enough to force the stoppage as he claimed his first UFC win and maintained his 100 percent finish rate in the process.
The 37-year-old might be a relative latecomer to the UFC stage, but based on that performance, he’s arrived right on time to make some progress in the 155-pound division.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Buckley vs Malott, live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada on October 17, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire card live on Paramount+.