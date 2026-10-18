The Scorecard | UFC Edmonton

Now that the dust has settled at Rogers Place, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s night’s biggest winners.

Mike Malott

A UFC Fight Night that showcased the best of Canadian MMA needed a proper way to close the show, and “Proper” Mike Malott was on hand to deliver in fine style.

WATCH: Malott's Exclusive Interview Backstage

Malott and Joaquin Buckley kickboxed in cagey fashion through most of the first round. But midway through the second, Malott produced a moment of magic to raise the roof at Rogers Place.

He’d already set his sights with a couple of head-kick attempts in the first round, and when Buckley stepped in as Malott was throwing a kick, the Canadian timed his opponent perfectly and adjusted his technique on the fly to connect his knee to the chin.