The Scorecard | UFC Baku

The Octagon landed in Baku, Azerbaijan as hometown hero Rafael Fiziev delivered a show-stealing performance in front of his adoring fans in the main event.
Now that the dust has settled at the National Gymnastics Arena, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres.
Rafael Fiziev
The fighting pride of Azerbaijan produced a superb performance to knock out dangerous finisher Manuel Torres and bounce back to winning ways on home soil.
WATCH: Rafael Fiziev Post-Fight Interview
Fiziev had lost four of his last five fights between March 2023 and January 2026, but each of those losses came against top-tier opposition. That run led to the Azerbaijani contender being asked to defend his ranking against the surging Torres, who came into the fight with a reputation as a fearsome first-round finisher.
Rather than look to stay on the outside and avoid Torres' power, Fiziev chose to meet it head-on as he put his trust in his striking skills against the heavy hands of his opponent. That faith was justified as he stood and traded with Torres through the first round, then finished him in the second, with a spectacular spinning heel kick and follow-up punches giving Fiziev an emotional, memorable victory.
Asu Almabayev
Kazakhstan flyweight contender Almabayev faced a tricky test of his credentials against the dangerous Charles "InnerG" Johnson and capped off a dominant performance with an eye-catching submission to seal a statement victory.
WATCH: Asu Almabayev Octagon Interview
Almabayev's Suloev stretch finish put the exclamation point on an excellent display as he registered the 24th win of his career, and his seventh win from eight UFC outings. His only defeat inside the Octagon came against Manel Kape 16 months ago.
Almabayev has won three in a row since that loss, and the 32-year-old looks ready for another shot at the division's big guns. And having entered the weekend ranked seventh in the Meta 125-pound rankings, he'll be setting his sights on the division's top contenders for his next outing.
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev
To arrive in the UFC as an undefeated prospect and continue your perfect record is an impressive feat. But Yakhyaev's performances inside the Octagon have been nothing short of outstanding.
WATCH: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Post-Fight Interview
Since his 33-second first-round knockout win on Dana White's Contender Series punched his ticket to the UFC, Yakhyaev has finished three successive opponents in a combined fight time of three minutes, 33 seconds, and his most recent showing was his fastest finish yet.
It took "The Hunter" just eight seconds to finish Julius Walker as he dropped his man with a huge right hook and finished him with follow-up shots to seal a blink-and-you'll-miss-it win.
Clearly, Yakhyaev is ready for a step up. Whoever he faces next, it'll be essential viewing.
Daniil Donchenko
Faced with a short-notice replacement opponent, Daniil Donchenko stepped into the Octagon for a tricky assignment. But he didn't deviate with the aggressive fighting style that got him to the big stage as he pushed the pace on debutant Theodor Berggren and eventually got the finish in the second round.
WATCH: Daniil Donchenko Post-Fight Interview
Berggren showed his toughness and striking abilities as he went toe to toe with Donchenko through the first round, but early in the second stanza, the TUF 33 welterweight winner connected with a head kick to drop the Swedish newcomer to the mat. Donchenko didn't hesitate and closed in to finish the fight with ground strikes.
It gave Doncheko his third straight win since graduating from The Ultimate Fighter Season 33, and he's getting better with each fight.
Matheus Camilo
Hard-hitting Brazilian Camilo arrived for his fight against Azerbaijan's Nazim Sadykhov knowing that he wouldn't be getting much more support in the arena beyond his own corner team. But, despite being the away fighter, "Jaguar" held his nerve, stuck to his gameplan, and silenced the Baku crowd.
WATCH: Matheus Camilo Stops Sadykhov In Round 1
Camilo found a home for his right hand as he caught Sadykhov cold with a perfectly timed shot to drop him hard to the canvas. The Brazilian quickly followed up with hammerfists that forced the stoppage as he claimed his second victory since joining the UFC roster in May 2025.
His first outing ended in defeat to Gabe Green, but Camilo now has back-to-back victories to his name, with his stoppage of Sadykhov joining his unanimous decision win over Viacheslav Borschchev last November.
UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres took place live from National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 27, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!