 Skip to main content
Rafael Fiziev of Kazakstan reacts after a knockout victory against Manuel Torres of Mexico in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at National Gymnastics Arena on June 27, 2026 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

The Scorecard | UFC Baku

Highlighting The Biggest Winners From UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres On June 27, 2026 In Baku, Azerbaijan
By Simon Head, on X: @simonheadsport • Jun. 28, 2026

The Octagon landed in Baku, Azerbaijan as hometown hero Rafael Fiziev delivered a show-stealing performance in front of his adoring fans in the main event.

Now that the dust has settled at the National Gymnastics Arena, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres.

Rafael Fiziev

The fighting pride of Azerbaijan produced a superb performance to knock out dangerous finisher Manuel Torres and bounce back to winning ways on home soil.

WATCH: Rafael Fiziev Post-Fight Interview

Fiziev had lost four of his last five fights between March 2023 and January 2026, but each of those losses came against top-tier opposition. That run led to the Azerbaijani contender being asked to defend his ranking against the surging Torres, who came into the fight with a reputation as a fearsome first-round finisher.

Rafael Fiziev Knocks Out Manuel Torres Early In Round 2 | UFC Baku
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Rafael Fiziev Knocks Out Manuel Torres Early In Round 2 | UFC Baku
/

Rather than look to stay on the outside and avoid Torres' power, Fiziev chose to meet it head-on as he put his trust in his striking skills against the heavy hands of his opponent. That faith was justified as he stood and traded with Torres through the first round, then finished him in the second, with a spectacular spinning heel kick and follow-up punches giving Fiziev an emotional, memorable victory.

Asu Almabayev

Kazakhstan flyweight contender Almabayev faced a tricky test of his credentials against the dangerous Charles "InnerG" Johnson and capped off a dominant performance with an eye-catching submission to seal a statement victory.

WATCH: Asu Almabayev Octagon Interview

Almabayev's Suloev stretch finish put the exclamation point on an excellent display as he registered the 24th win of his career, and his seventh win from eight UFC outings. His only defeat inside the Octagon came against Manel Kape 16 months ago. 

Asu Almabayev Hits Suloev Stretch Submission On Charles Johnson | UFC Baku
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Asu Almabayev Hits Suloev Stretch Submission On Charles Johnson | UFC Baku
/

Almabayev has won three in a row since that loss, and the 32-year-old looks ready for another shot at the division's big guns. And having entered the weekend ranked seventh in the Meta 125-pound rankings, he'll be setting his sights on the division's top contenders for his next outing.

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev

To arrive in the UFC as an undefeated prospect and continue your perfect record is an impressive feat. But Yakhyaev's performances inside the Octagon have been nothing short of outstanding.

WATCH: Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Post-Fight Interview

Since his 33-second first-round knockout win on Dana White's Contender Series punched his ticket to the UFC, Yakhyaev has finished three successive opponents in a combined fight time of three minutes, 33 seconds, and his most recent showing was his fastest finish yet.

It took "The Hunter" just eight seconds to finish Julius Walker as he dropped his man with a huge right hook and finished him with follow-up shots to seal a blink-and-you'll-miss-it win.

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Knocks Out Walker In 8 Seconds | UFC Baku
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Knocks Out Walker In 8 Seconds | UFC Baku
/

Clearly, Yakhyaev is ready for a step up. Whoever he faces next, it'll be essential viewing.

Daniil Donchenko

Faced with a short-notice replacement opponent, Daniil Donchenko stepped into the Octagon for a tricky assignment. But he didn't deviate with the aggressive fighting style that got him to the big stage as he pushed the pace on debutant Theodor Berggren and eventually got the finish in the second round.

WATCH: Daniil Donchenko Post-Fight Interview

Berggren showed his toughness and striking abilities as he went toe to toe with Donchenko through the first round, but early in the second stanza, the TUF 33 welterweight winner connected with a head kick to drop the Swedish newcomer to the mat. Donchenko didn't hesitate and closed in to finish the fight with ground strikes.

Daniil Donchenko Finishes Berggren In The Second Round | UFC Baku
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Daniil Donchenko Finishes Berggren In The Second Round | UFC Baku
/

It gave Doncheko his third straight win since graduating from The Ultimate Fighter Season 33, and he's getting better with each fight.

Matheus Camilo

Hard-hitting Brazilian Camilo arrived for his fight against Azerbaijan's Nazim Sadykhov knowing that he wouldn't be getting much more support in the arena beyond his own corner team. But, despite being the away fighter, "Jaguar" held his nerve, stuck to his gameplan, and silenced the Baku crowd.

WATCH: Matheus Camilo Stops Sadykhov In Round 1

Camilo found a home for his right hand as he caught Sadykhov cold with a perfectly timed shot to drop him hard to the canvas. The Brazilian quickly followed up with hammerfists that forced the stoppage as he claimed his second victory since joining the UFC roster in May 2025.

His first outing ended in defeat to Gabe Green, but Camilo now has back-to-back victories to his name, with his stoppage of Sadykhov joining his unanimous decision win over Viacheslav Borschchev last November.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres took place live from National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on June 27, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!

Tags
UFC Baku