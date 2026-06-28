The Scorecard | UFC Baku

Now that the dust has settled at the National Gymnastics Arena, it’s time to go to the scorecard to recap some of Saturday’s biggest winners at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Torres.

Rafael Fiziev

The fighting pride of Azerbaijan produced a superb performance to knock out dangerous finisher Manuel Torres and bounce back to winning ways on home soil.

WATCH: Rafael Fiziev Post-Fight Interview

Fiziev had lost four of his last five fights between March 2023 and January 2026, but each of those losses came against top-tier opposition. That run led to the Azerbaijani contender being asked to defend his ranking against the surging Torres, who came into the fight with a reputation as a fearsome first-round finisher.