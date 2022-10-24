The Scorecard | UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

It’s not the usual post-fight reaction, but I got a little emotional when new UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev spoke of his relationship with his late coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov and current coach Khabib Nurmagomedov. It was a reminder that practically every fighter chases the goal of being a world champion, and when and if it comes, it’s a moment where words are often hard to come by, especially for someone like Makhachev, who has been training his entire life for this. It’s hard not to be happy for him after his win over Charles Oliveira, but back to business, and Makhachev apparently doesn’t want to take a victory lap. Instead, he wants a SuperFight with featherweight boss Alexander Volkanovski, and if that’s the way Makhachev wants to represent himself as champion, that’s a great thing for the sport.

