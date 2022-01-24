 Skip to main content
Fight Coverage

The Scorecard | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

See Which Fighters We Think Made The Most Out Of Their Opportunity At UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter @TGerbasi • Jan. 24, 2022

Saturday’s UFC 270 event is in the books, and now that the dust has settled in Anaheim, it’s time to go to the scorecard to see who the big winners were at Honda Center.

1 – Francis Ngannou

As if the heavyweight division didn’t have enough to deal with when it comes to Francis Ngannou’s power, now they have to look out for his wrestling, too. That was the main takeaway from Ngannou’s main event win over Ciryl Gane, that the heavyweight champ is evolving to the point where he can handle himself wherever the fight goes and make the adjustments necessary if things are going south.

In other words, “The Predator” is more dangerous than ever. And while getting his injured knee healed up will put him on the shelf for a bit, when he returns, a rubber match with Stipe Miocic is a natural next step.

WHAT’S NEXT? Stipe Miocic

Francis Ngannou of Cameroon prepares to fight Ciryl Gane of France in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Francis Ngannou of Cameroon prepares to fight Ciryl Gane of France in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

2 – Deiveson Figueiredo

In over two decades of covering combat sports, I’ve seen plenty of immediate rematches, and even the rare back-to-back-to-back series of fights, but never have I seen two individuals go four straight against each other. But that’s where we’re at after the third fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno saw “Deus da Guerra” regain his flyweight crown with a close decision victory that put the pair at 1-1-1. And while they’re both probably tired of seeing each other at this point, with no obvious number one contender screaming out for a shot at the belt, I don’t think anyone would argue against the two best 125-pounders in the world doing it one more time.

WHAT’S NEXT? Brandon Moreno

3 – Victor Henry

Last year’s feel-good story in the UFC was the emergence of Chris Curtis in the big show after a long road to the Octagon on the regional scene. And while we’re only two cards into 2022, Victor Henry may have already called dibs on that unofficial award with his impressive and exciting win over Raoni Barcelos.

Who Won Bonuses At UFC 270?

And though it may have taken the 34-year-old Californian 26 fights to get the call to the UFC, he made the most of his shot and it looks like he’s going to be sticking around for a while.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pedro Munhoz

Victor Henry celebrates after his unanimous decision victory over Raoni Barcelos of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Victor Henry celebrates after his unanimous decision victory over Raoni Barcelos of Brazil in their bantamweight fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

4 – Jack Della Maddalena

Eight fighters made the walk to the Octagon for the first time last Saturday night, and winners Jasmine Jasudavicius, Victor Henry, Jack Della Maddalena and Michael Morales were all impressive.

UFC 270 REWIND: Full Fight Card | Results, Highlights & More | Official Scorecards

But there was something about Della Maddalena that made me think we’re going to be talking about the Aussie welterweight for a long time. His first-round TKO of Pete Rodriguez was flawless, and he’ll get plenty of tests at 170 pounds in the future, which means he’ll have the opportunity to make big moves up the ladder in the coming years.

WHAT’S NEXT? Jake Matthews

Jack Della Maddalena of Australia celebrates after his TKO victory over Pete Rodriguez in their welterweight fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Jack Della Maddalena of Australia celebrates after his TKO victory over Pete Rodriguez in their welterweight fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

5 – Matt Frevola

Yes, I’m biased toward the New York MMA crew, but even when you take that bias away, how could you not love Matt Frevola’s performance against Genaro Valdez? Fresh from a seven-second loss to Terrance McKinney, Frevola could have been gun-shy, but he was the complete opposite of timid against his unbeaten foe. It was a wild and crazy three minutes and 15 seconds, and when it was over, the “SteamRolla” was back in business at 155 pounds.

WHAT’S NEXT? Viacheslav Borshchev

Matt Frevola celebrates after his knockout victory over Genaro Valdez of Mexico in their lightweight fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Matt Frevola celebrates after his knockout victory over Genaro Valdez of Mexico in their lightweight fight during the UFC 270 event at Honda Center on January 22, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Tags
UFC 270
scorecard
Francis Ngannou
Deiveson Figueiredo
:
Results

Bonus Coverage | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

The Fights & Performances That Warranted An Extra $50,000

More
Interviews

Mike Tyson Crashes the Podcast with Dana White and The…

Watch the Video
A general view of the Octagon during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on February 23, 2019 in the Prague, Czech Republic. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

UFC Returns To London For UFC Fight Night

UFC Makes Its Long-Awaited Return To London For UFC Fight Night On March 19, 2022

More
: