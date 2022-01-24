The Scorecard | UFC 270: Ngannou vs Gane

2 – Deiveson Figueiredo

In over two decades of covering combat sports, I’ve seen plenty of immediate rematches, and even the rare back-to-back-to-back series of fights, but never have I seen two individuals go four straight against each other. But that’s where we’re at after the third fight between Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno saw “Deus da Guerra” regain his flyweight crown with a close decision victory that put the pair at 1-1-1. And while they’re both probably tired of seeing each other at this point, with no obvious number one contender screaming out for a shot at the belt, I don’t think anyone would argue against the two best 125-pounders in the world doing it one more time.

WHAT’S NEXT? Brandon Moreno

3 – Victor Henry

Last year’s feel-good story in the UFC was the emergence of Chris Curtis in the big show after a long road to the Octagon on the regional scene. And while we’re only two cards into 2022, Victor Henry may have already called dibs on that unofficial award with his impressive and exciting win over Raoni Barcelos.

And though it may have taken the 34-year-old Californian 26 fights to get the call to the UFC, he made the most of his shot and it looks like he’s going to be sticking around for a while.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pedro Munhoz