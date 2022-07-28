The Right Time For Alexandre Pantoja

“The UFC called me to fight for the title the same day I was doing my surgery.”

Ouch. Fans were treated to the trilogy bout between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno at UFC 269, but it was supposed to be Pantoja in the Octagon that night. A lingering knee issue that only worsened during his victory over Brandon Royval last August, and it couldn’t be ignored any longer.

“That was very hard after my fight with Royval...it was really hard, but I think the best decision.”

There’s no trace of bitterness in words as he describes the fateful turn of events. The veteran knew his time would come, and he knew he had to give himself the best chance to win when the time came.