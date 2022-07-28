The Right Time For Alexandre Pantoja

Highlights
There’s bad timing, and then there’s Alexandre Pantoja’s brand of bad timing.
“The UFC called me to fight for the title the same day I was doing my surgery.”
Ouch. Fans were treated to the trilogy bout between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno at UFC 269, but it was supposed to be Pantoja in the Octagon that night. A lingering knee issue that only worsened during his victory over Brandon Royval last August, and it couldn’t be ignored any longer.
“That was very hard after my fight with Royval...it was really hard, but I think the best decision.”
There’s no trace of bitterness in words as he describes the fateful turn of events. The veteran knew his time would come, and he knew he had to give himself the best chance to win when the time came.
Highlight: Alexandre Pantoja Submits Royval | UFC FIght Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum
“Now I’m more than 100%,” he says of his recovery. “Good therapy. Back to the gym…I have the best gym in the world. The best fighters and coaches. The process made me better in my head and my body. I think now I’m a better fighter and a better person.”
As he prepares his comeback Saturday against former title challenger Alex Perez at UFC 277, he might be forgiven for being a little bitter about not being involved in the interim flyweight title bout being held on the same card: the co-main event between Brandon Moreno and Kai-Kara France. Those are two men he’s faced and beaten before, and after sitting on the sidelines for a year thinking about the title that might have been, that bad timing might start to feel like a curse.
But not so for Pantoja.
Calm, relaxed and stoic, the 32-year-old has been around long enough to see the bigger picture.
“I think Alex Perez is a big challenge for me now. I’m just back from my surgery. I think it makes sense, this fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai. It’s good for the division, it’s good for the UFC, good movement for everybody. Interesting fight. I hope I win Saturday and challenge whoever wins.”
Noting that flyweight has produced some of the most memorable bouts in recent UFC history, the Brazilian is a vocal fan of his own division. He loves how razor-close everyone is in the talent department. He loves the seismic changes that can occur with just one win or loss. He loves the new faces he sees in the rankings.
“I think the division is more interesting now. Good names. Good fighters.”
He mentions Kara-France and Manel Kape as two new flyweight talents that he’s been eyeing for some time; fighters that have injected some new blood and new life into the 125-pound ranks.
“I like these new names and the new configuration of the division. For myself, I think flyweight is a hard division to make two wins in a row. So talented…guys like ninjas, you know?”
One of those ninjas will be waiting for him Saturday. Perez has been on the sidelines for nearly two years, aching to wash away the taste of his title bout defeat to Figueiredo at UFC 255.
“I think me and Alex are very similar fighters,” he says, noting they both are happy striking or grappling. “My record is so close with him.”
The difference, he notes, will be that “I evolved too much.”
He has spent the last 11 months knowing he’s worthy of title contention, putting in the work to make sure the timing is perfect when the call comes again.
“I learned from that. I’m a better fighter. I’m ready for the big challenges. I’m ready to fight this Saturday and go to the title fight.”
