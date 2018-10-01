The Return Of Todd Duffee

A decade later, Duffee is ready to return, fighting for the first time in four years and just the sixth time since his memorable debut, as a mix of injuries, illnesses and extended time on the sidelines has turned the prospect into a fighter looking to make up for lost time.

“It’s surreal,” he said of his return to the Octagon this weekend in Vancouver. “I just have to remind myself that it’s real because you do all this preparation in advance of a real moment.

“I don’t get caught up in an ‘oh s***!’ moment — I’m excited to get this going, to be back, but it’s more just prepping my mind to bring violence.”

That’s exactly what the now 33-year-old heavyweight has done throughout his career, both inside and outside of the UFC.

In 12 career bouts, Duffee has never seen the scorecards, venturing into the third round only once, in his UFC 114 loss to Mike Russow where the Chicago area police officer did his best Homer Simpson impression, weathering two-plus rounds of punishment before felling the physical specimen midway through the second.