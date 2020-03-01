The Return Of The Sugar Show

“The first two fights I got pulled off of, I went through a full training camp and got pulled off a couple weeks before the fight,” he said. “So, I've been through the fight camps. I've done two fight camps and also had two surgeries, so I've been training, and nothing really changes whether I have a fight coming up or not. It's the same lifestyle - the gym once a day at least, at least nine, ten practices a week - whether I'm in camp or out of camp. The last two years have basically just been in a not as intense fight camp. I'm still training just as much as I would be. The only thing that changed is that I didn't have fights.”

There were some competitions, though, most notably the Quintet grappling event last December that saw him face off with UFC vets Takanori Gomi, Gilbert Melendez and Hector Lombard.

“I got to choke out Takanori Gomi, and I went the distance with Gilbert Melendez, so I got to show where my grappling skills have improved,” said the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu purple belt. “I've competed a couple different times in grappling, so I find little things to do, and if I don't have anything, it's knowing that someday, whether it's 2020, 2021, 2022, I'm still in my 20s and one of these days I'm gonna fight. I'm not gonna look back and think, 'I wish I would have been training, I wish I would have been improving.' Because I have been improving. I've known there's gonna be the end of that rainbow; I just didn't know when. So I was able to keep a strong mindset and just keep improving.”