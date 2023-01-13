The Return Of Jimmy Flick

“I’ve got a lot of good feedback about coming back to the UFC. A lot of people are excited to see me back. The circumstances weren’t great, but I don’t regret any of my decisions and I think life is just going to get better over the horizon,” Flick said. “I’m glad the UFC accepted me back and now I’m back to fighting for myself and for my goals. I got a 10-year-old and five-year-old, and they will be here Saturday night and I’m excited to go out there and show them that daddy is chasing his dreams.”

In addition to his having his daughters in attendance, Flick’s father will be in his corner for the first time in over five years.

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Card Updates | Fight By Fight Preview | On The Rise

Having the support of his family has given Flick renewed energy and helped him start off his second stint with the UFC in the best way possible. When he retired, he gave up everything. No running, no training, no jiu jitsu, nothing.

Quitting cold turkey was a crazy adjustment for Flick, who has had a lifelong passion for jiu jitsu and finished 12 of his 14 wins by submission. But the 32-year-old was able pick it back up after a year-and-a-half and feel like everything came right back to him.