The Return of Nursulton Ruziboev

Then the six-foot-five fighter from Uzbekistan decided to drop down to welterweight.

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“What that taught me was that you do not want to come out not prepared and not ready,” Ruziboev said of what turned into a one-off venture to the 170-pound ranks ahead of his return to action opposite Andrey Pulyaev this weekend in the first of Saturday’s four middleweight contests in Baku, Azerbaijan. “Back then, I wanted to come out — my weight was 90kg, and I needed to cut down, and it was not a good decision. What my working weight is now is 84kg, which is middleweight — this is where I’m comfortable, this is where I do my best fights, and it’s an easy work weight for me to make.”

The experienced 32-year-old lost that lone welterweight appearance to Joaquin Buckley and then promptly returned to middleweight, where he resumed his rampaging ways. Last February in Seattle, he stopped Eric McConico in the second round, and in May, he outworked Dustin Stoltzfus to move to 4-0 inside the Octagon in the division, setting up a showdown with Ultimate Fighter winner Bryan Battle at UFC 319.