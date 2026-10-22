The Real Losene Keita Has Arrived

After an admittedly below-par display on his UFC debut, Losene Keita gave UFC fans the first glimpse of the real “Black Panther” in his sophomore appearance. Now he’s back again, looking to add a significant name to his UFC resumé.
Guinea-born Belgian Keita arrived in the UFC with the eyes of the European MMA world keenly trained on him as he made his debut against England’s Nathaniel Wood at UFC London in March. But, in an uncharacteristically hesitant display, he was edged out on the scorecards after a fight that didn’t show him in his best light.
UFC 333 Airs At A Special Time: Prelims At 10am ET, Main Card At 2pm ET
Keita admitted that performance came as a surprise to him, especially as he’d spent the previous three years fighting, headlining, and winning championships in front of packed arenas for European fight promotion OKTAGON. Despite that valuable experience, Keita had a brief moment of hesitance on his UFC debut.
“I actually thought that I was gonna be prepared because [I’d fought in] OKTAGON. I have already fought in front of 20,000, big lights, title fights and stuff. But my first UFC fight went differently because it was UFC,” he admitted. “I thought maybe [my opponent] had a lot more experience than me and stuff, but I forgot. Actually, I have a lot of experience. I have more than I think. It’s gonna be about 20 professional fights now. So yeah, OKTAGON prepared me for the pressure. It prepared me very much, and now … I just feel it's my time. I feel it's coming. I just know it's my time.”
Keita’s second appearance in the UFC was much more in keeping with his displays from his days on the European scene as he blasted his way to a first-round knockout victory against Muhammad Naimov in Paris in September. His knockout alone was enough to warrant being shared across social media, but it was his celebration, dashing out of the Octagon to take a seat and applaud his own handiwork, that sent him viral.
As Keita explained, putting on a show just comes naturally to him, with his memorable post-fight reaction an off-the-cuff response, rather than a premeditated one.
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“The celebration was part of the performance, right?” he grinned. “I'm a fighter, but I'm also a showman, so I was just happy. But for me, things like that just come naturally. It's not like I need to force it, or think about it. So yeah, I was just happy.”
Now, Keita gets the chance to step in and take on one of the bigger names in the featherweight division as he faces Aaron Pico at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi. The matchup may have been made on short notice – Pico was due to face Arnold Allen – but when Keita got the call, he didn’t hesitate.
“It was one of the fights I really wanted,” he explained. “After my fight in Paris, at the press conference, I asked for the winner between Pico and Allen, and God works in miraculous ways… Then I got the call, ‘Allen is out. You want to fight?’ I said, ‘Of course, I want to fight.’ So, I manifested this fight.
“I was very happy. I was very, very happy. I was like, ‘Holy … Let's go!’”
Taking on a short-notice assignment can sometimes be tricky given the limited time available to find tape on your opponent. But against Pico, whose career from his debut to present day has played out under the glare of the TV lights, finding fight footage was no problem at all for Keita and his team.
“He has a lot of fights on YouTube everywhere, and he was one of the fighters when I started MMA,” he said. “I think he has fewer fights than me, but I think he's a veteran in the game, so there's a lot of things to know, [but] I know the guy very well.”
While he admitted he paid Wood a little too much respect in his first UFC bout, Keita said he won’t make the same mistake twice when he takes on Pico on October 24.
“This time, I just want to be the real Keita,” he said. “Go there [and] just have fun. Not stressing. Not thinking too much about my opponent. Just thinking about who I am. I'm gonna show my work and why I am him.”
For a rising name in the division like Keita, the chance to compete on the same night that the featherweight title is being contested is an added bonus. Keita has championship ambitions of his own but knows that he’s not ready for his time in the title spotlight just yet. Instead, he said he’s focusing on the job at hand, and plotting his next move, which, if he gets his way, will see him cross paths with English contender Lerone Murphy.
“To be honest, there are two great fighters fighting for the title now: Volkanovski and Movsar, so I'm not thinking too much about the title now,” he said. “For me, I always work step-by-step … I think Pico was meant to be in my path. So we're gonna focus on Pico, and let's see after that to get somebody high in the rankings – Lerone Murphy – and then let's see what's in my path… But I'm gonna let the two legends enjoy their fight. I have some issues to deal with. I'm gonna beat Pico. I'm gonna go for Murphy, [then] I'm gonna beat Murphy, [and] nobody's gonna take it away from me.”
When he’s confident, Keita can be a force of nature inside the cage, and he plans to bring that high-octane energy into the Octagon in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night. Rather than focusing on a specific path to victory, he’s just focusing on taking whatever path opens up for him on fight night. He’s confident, he’s boosted by a highlight-reel performance last time out, and he’s ready to deliver another big moment again this weekend.
“This one ends with Keita’s hand raised,” he said. “I don't care how. Submission, grappling, KO, something like that. I just feel I can beat him in every aspect.”
And if he gets another statement victory, don’t be surprised if we see another viral celebration from “Black Panther” on Saturday night. He said he doesn’t have anything planned, but if something comes to mind, he won’t hesitate.
“It will come by itself, you know?” he smiled. “Maybe I'm gonna be in the cage and something’s gonna pop in my head, and I’m just gonna do it.
“So yeah, you’ll have to wait and see… But don’t blink!”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.