The Real Losene Keita Has Arrived

Guinea-born Belgian Keita arrived in the UFC with the eyes of the European MMA world keenly trained on him as he made his debut against England’s Nathaniel Wood at UFC London in March. But, in an uncharacteristically hesitant display, he was edged out on the scorecards after a fight that didn’t show him in his best light.

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Keita admitted that performance came as a surprise to him, especially as he’d spent the previous three years fighting, headlining, and winning championships in front of packed arenas for European fight promotion OKTAGON. Despite that valuable experience, Keita had a brief moment of hesitance on his UFC debut.

“I actually thought that I was gonna be prepared because [I’d fought in] OKTAGON. I have already fought in front of 20,000, big lights, title fights and stuff. But my first UFC fight went differently because it was UFC,” he admitted. “I thought maybe [my opponent] had a lot more experience than me and stuff, but I forgot. Actually, I have a lot of experience. I have more than I think. It’s gonna be about 20 professional fights now. So yeah, OKTAGON prepared me for the pressure. It prepared me very much, and now … I just feel it's my time. I feel it's coming. I just know it's my time.”