The Real Brian Kelleher Is Here

“Over thinking just never helps me, and I tend to do that a lot,” he said. “It’s something I’ve been working on, and I feel like it’s just another guy. In all honesty, it could be to my benefit because me knowing Montel did not face the real Brian Kelleher, there’s not much for him to give to his teammate. It’s one of those fights where I feel like the real Brian Kelleher wasn’t in there and the real Brian Kelleher is going to be in there this time around, so it’s going to be a much different look. Whatever Montel took from that fight, I feel like it’s not a clear-cut viewpoint of what to expect this time around.”

In that UFC 232 bout with Jackson, Kelleher was submitted in 100 seconds and forced to deal with a two-fight losing streak for the first time since a three-fight stretch in 2013. And while that’s never something to look forward to, “Boom” was able to take what he could from that bout and his previous defeat against John Lineker and move forward with a realization of what went wrong and how to make sure two losses don’t turn into three this weekend.

“I’m always going to be honest with myself and speak the truth about how I feel,” Kelleher said. “With the Lineker loss, I would lean more towards the guy was just the better guy that night. I left it all in there. Of course, there were technical things I could have done better, but I tried to win the fight and I took a lot of hard shots and I tried to deliver some back. He caught me good with a hard shot and he earned his victory. With the Montel fight, I lean more towards, yeah, I lost the fight, but I know my potential and that was definitely not a display of who I really am at my best. I took what I could from it and I know the truth.”