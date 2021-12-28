The Perfect UFC Event Built With 2021 Fights

Think of it as a playlist, but harder to put together because you had to physically track down each song and worry about things like running out of room before the final song was finished. There was nothing worse than hearing the tape pop midway through the last track of Side A or the closing tune of the whole cassette because those were tracks you often put even more thought into.

At the start of the year, I began playing with the idea of building a 2021 UFC mixtape — a compilation of the best fights of the year — and pretty early on, that idea morphed into a plan to create the ultimate 2021 fight card.

The idea was to highlight my favorite performance or fight from every individual slot on a fight card — from the main event to the opener — to build a collection that represents some of the coolest moments, most impactful efforts, and the best fights and finishes of the last 12 months.

And now, after 43 events, 510 fights, and more rounds than I care to add up, here it is: a compilation of my favorite fights and finishes from each place in the lineup over the past year.

TJ Dillashaw def. Cory Sandhagen by split decision (UFC Vegas 32)