The Octagon Returns To Vancouver For Thrilling UFC Fight Night Event

Fans can register their interest at UFC.com/Vancouver. Stay tuned for future bout announcements.

UFC Fight Night will mark Vancouver’s seventh UFC event since 2010. This ties Toronto for 2nd most UFC events in Canada. UFC’s most recent visit to the city for UFC 289 in 2023 saw 17,628 fans in attendance and resulted in a CAD $5.14 million live gate.

UFC Fight Night tickets will go on sale Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. PT and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.ca. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club® members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, August 20 at 10 a.m. PT via UFCFightClub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, August 21 starting at 10 a.m. PT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Since debuting in the Great White North with UFC 83 in 2008, UFC has held a total of 35 premiere sporting events in Canada that span across 11 cities.

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit UFC.com. All bouts are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for UFC Fight Night media credentials.