The Methodical Nature of Sean O’Malley

That demeanor is a meticulously crafted one. Although O’Malley said that mental control is something he was “getting into” before USADA suspensions and a pair of surgeries kept him out of action, the time off allowed him to dive in fully.

O’Malley said meditation helps him become more aware of his thoughts and his breathing. On top of that, he does a cold plunge every night, and he says forcing himself to remain calm while in the freezing water is a “mental battle” in itself.

“It is a practice,” O’Malley said. “You don’t just meditate a couple times and get good at it, or if you’re bad at it, you quit. It’s a practice, so I think I was doing a little bit before, and then I went through that (time off) and realized I need that more than anything, just to be able to quiet my mind and be more in control of my thoughts.”

This mental awareness is at least equally encouraging as the skill set O’Malley showed off in the fight. At 23 years old, O’Malley was fresh off a Fight of the Night performance that upped his record to 10-0, and that’s when his hype train was halted outside the Octagon.

While he waited to return to action, O’Malley didn’t rattle too many cages via social media. Instead, he worked on himself in order to make the loudest statement possible in the cage.