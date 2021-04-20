The Making Of Uriah Hall | UFC Fight Pass

Reality circled its way back to Hall. When he lost any budding friendships and was cast out as a social pariah, he was reminded he wasn’t there for friends, he was there for a UFC contract.

Hall made it to the TUF 17 Finale but would go on to lose to Kelvin Gastelum by split decision.

The fame from his season, in particular his wheel kick knockout of Adam Cella, would be enough to land him a spot on the UFC roster but also gave him a level of fame he could have never predicted, especially after spending weeks feeling condemned for the strike.

“People start to look at you for what you can do for them and it was just different,” Hall said. “I remember (UFC President) Dana (White) warned me when I get out of the TUF house it’s going to be crazy. I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah.’ I didn’t realize that a bunch of crazy mother******* just try and use you for stuff.”

It wasn’t just family and friends crawling out of the woodwork. Despite losing the finale, Hall found himself on a fast track to a title run, one he wasn’t ready for at all.