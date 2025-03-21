The Lone’er Kavanagh Saga Continues

Your mileage may vary on which of The Godfather and The Godfather Part II is better, but The Empire Strikes Back is unquestionably superior to A New Hope, Terminator 2 is miles ahead of its cult classic predecessor, and The Dark Knight is so incredibly better than Batman Begins that you almost forget they’re part of the same franchise.

Saturday night in London, Lone’er Kavanagh is aiming to deliver his fighting version of this rare occurrence, stepping in against Felipe dos Santos at The O2 Arena with designs on greatly surpassing the quality effort that earned him a victory in his debut last November.

“It’s very hard to make a sequel better than the original, but I’m gonna make sure the sequel is better than the original,” the 25-year-old said with a smile, beaming at the thought of competing in his hometown this weekend and the movie-like experience the early stages of his UFC career has been thus far.

A standout under the Cage Warriors banner, Kavanagh landed his place on the UFC roster by kicking off Season 8 of Dana White’s Contender Series with the kind of knockout that takes the air out of the room: a swift left hand that instantly put fellow unbeaten prospect An Tuan Ho straight to sleep and left the UFC CEO slack-jawed as he marveled at what had just transpired in front of him.