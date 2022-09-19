The Legacy Of José Aldo

I’ll remember his smile.

We got glimpses of Aldo unleashing that ear-to-ear grin at various times over the years, and when he did, it lit up the room. You can see it in the photo he shared with his longtime teammate Renan Barao when the two visited New York City before their title fights headlined UFC 169 in Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center in 2014.

The pair of Nova Uniao standouts had reason to be happy. Not only were they the stars of the show, but they made it. Through all the tough times, through all the hard fights, long flights and moments when they had to question whether they would ever get to the top of the MMA mountain.

I remember Aldo telling me about such moments before his June 2008 fight against Alexandre Nogueira. He was debuting in the WEC, a 10-1 prospect who was well-known by hardcore fight fans, but an unknown to most of those who showed up to Sacramento’s Arco Arena for a megafight between future foe Urijah Faber and former UFC champ Jens Pulver. He was the second bout on the card that night, but he was happy to be anywhere that would help move his career further.