The Incredible Volk

“Things are great,” he smiles. “I’m doing a bit of a victory tour around the U.S.”

Things are good back at home, too, where the champ’s local pub recently renamed itself The Volkanovski in his honor. There’s also a lot of talk about where Volk ranks in the list of pound-for-pound best fighters and how long it’ll be before he makes it into the Hall of Fame.

Yep, you could say he’s got a few reasons to smile.

“Everything went according to plan against Zombie,” recalls the reigning 145-pound king. “That’s exactly what I expected – I said it all week. I’m glad he’s OK now. I think whoever was in front of me in the Octagon [at UFC 273] was in for a very long night. I’m just on a whole other level right now.”

Volkanovski’s masterclass against versatile veteran Jung was arguably his most impressive performance in the UFC to date. Not only did it cement “The Great” as the top featherweight on the planet, it left many wondering whether it might be time for him to move up a division.

“I’m going to keep raising that bar,” promises the Aussie. “As soon as I can, I’ll be back in the gym, improving. I seem to be understanding the game a lot better than I was before, both mentally and physically. My confidence is so much higher – I’m just capitalizing on what I see in front of me with no hesitation.”

When the P4P discussion is mentioned, he’s diplomatic, while viewing it as another challenge to be overcome.

“It’s not for me to decide. I’m on a 21-fight win streak… If people are going to throw my name out there, it’s probably deserved. But for those others who don’t think I’m there yet, I will be soon!”