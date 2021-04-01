The Highs And Lows Of Jesse Forbes

Submission grappling began to feed Forbes’ appetite for competition and time with his kids replaced the fulfillment of adding to his record or jumping up the rankings. Now a captain paramedic for the Phoenix Fire Department, Forbes also enjoys a satisfying amount of responsibility that made weight cutting and contract negotiations easy to part with.

At 15-5, not only did Forbes walk away, he peacefully stepped out with no present-day commentary of the sport or digital footprint of any sort. Being recognized on the street is a thing of the past and he’s quite happy with it. Forbes would even refer to himself as a casual fan of present-day MMA. Not because it’s not “his era” but because it’s no longer “his sport.”

“I’m a captain on a fire truck and that’s a pretty big deal when you manage emergencies and people and resources,” Forbes said. “I make a pretty good living for myself, and my wife does too, and the best thing ever is being a dad. I love being a dad; I wouldn’t trade anything in the world for that. I live in a nice house with chickens and goats and I’m in a fantastic place. That show and the experience enabled me to be successful in just about every other facet of my life, so I’m good.”

Even if you lost track of Forbes following the TUF Finale, you watched him rub shoulders with a future champion, enjoy one of the greatest coaching rivalries in TUF history, irritate the absolute hell out of Rory Singer and make friends with a man named “Short Fuse.” At 36 years old, Jesse Forbes doesn’t have a title fight or a ranking but there’s an abundance of fight-related life experience and nobody can take that away.

To relive ALL of TUF 3, sign up TODAY for UFC FIGHT PASS!