The Heavyweight Title Picture Comes Into Focus This Summer

One could argue he deserved to be in the mix for the interim title bout at UFC Freedom 250 on June 14. He’ll get a chance to make his statement against Cortes-Acosta, who comes into the matchup having won three consecutive fights via knockout in the span of 12 weeks, including two wins in 21 days back in November.

His most recent victory, a dominant TKO stoppage of Derrick Lewis, made it clear: Salsa Boy is ready for the big stage. A win in Brick City could result in Waldo Cortes-Acosta contending for a piece of gold next time out.

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Three weeks later, a pair of heavyweights hoping to break into the inner circle at the top of the division throw down in Macau as Sergei Pavlovich faces Tallison Teixeira.

After losing an interim title bout to Aspinall and falling short to Volkov, Pavlovich got back on track in 2025 as he picked up decision wins over Rozenstruik and Cortes-Acosta. He’s seeking his first stoppage win since April 2023 when he faces Teixeira, a towering Brazilian who scored his own bounce-back win at UFC 325 when he outworked Tai Tuivasa over 15 minutes. The decision victory was Teixeira’s first of his professional career, but it remains unlikely the judges will be necessary in late May.