The Future Of Serbian MMA Is Now

A region rich in culture, a complex history and plenty of adversity, to risk sounding like a cliche, the people of Eastern European countries are quite literally built differently — especially when it comes to sport.

“I say Serbia is a land of sports; they raised us well, kept us active,” UFC lightweight Uroš Medić explained of his upbringing in a small village just outside of Novi Sad. “Everybody wanted to play sports. I happen to be in MMA, but I've trained myself in basketball, football, all these other sports that I'd enjoyed quite a bit growing up with.”

Medić added that he was able to look up to and be inspired by some of the greatest athletes to come out of the region, regardless of sport.

“We have had a handful of professional athletes in the world that represent us very well. Some of them, like Novak Djokovic, who just achieved his 1,000th win as a tennis player,” Medić said.

“He’s a legend of the sport — a living legend that's still competing, and probably is going to be the best of all time. Then, on the other hand, we have our NBA players, representing our country in a great light, absolutely dominating the NBA game here in the United States.”

After he and his brother were introduced to combat sports via kickboxing in grammar school, Medić quickly developed a love — and natural affinity — for martial arts.