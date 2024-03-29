The Full Story: Loopy Godinez

“I didn’t want to go,” explains Godinez, now 30 years old and a burgeoning star in the UFC. “I kind of felt that something was going on, but I didn’t have that choice.”

The family — Carlos, his wife Maria Gonzalez, and their four daughters, Lupita, Mariana, Ana, and Karla —packed up for their surprise trip with haste, cramming everything they could into large suitcases, bringing much more than you would normally anticipate bringing on a summer trip to California.

“We had 8-10 bags full of clothes — mostly my mom’s clothes — but my parents told us, ‘You have to take everything because we’re going to clean the house; someone is going to come into the house and (spray) for insects or whatever,” continued Godinez, recalling the event that changed everything for her family. “Take as much as you want, your favorite things.’”