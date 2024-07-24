The Full Story: Belal Muhammad

Free Fight
Somewhere in an alternate timeline, Belal Muhammad is several years into a law career and his mother isn’t constantly asking him if he’s ready to quit his job, despite all his success.
That was the plan for the Muhammad that exists in this reality — the one where he stands as the No. 1 contender in the UFC welterweight division and is poised to face Leon Edwards for championship gold this weekend in the main event of UFC 304 at Co-op Live in Manchester, England — but seeing Louis Taylor’s picture in his local paper several years after the two first crossed paths as student and coach when Muhammad was a high school wrestler ultimately sent him down a different path.
I was in college, trying to get to law school at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, going to school, doing nothing else, and then I randomly saw Lou in the newspaper in Chicago, and he was fighting in Strikeforce,” says Muhammad, about seven minutes into a 25-minute story about how he found himself competing in mixed martial arts. “I was like, ‘What the heck? This is what happened with my old coach?’”
Muhammad messaged Taylor and inquired about his new career pursuit, with the Chicago-based middleweight inviting him to the gym to check things out and see what he thought. What started as a drop-in turned into routine visits whenever Muhammad was home from school, and a couple months later, Taylor broached the idea of an amateur bout.
“Had my first amateur fight and after I got my hand raised as an amateur, I was like, ‘Dude — I’m addicted!’” he says, eyes coming to life, the smile on his face growing wider.
A lot of people talk about chasing their dreams with maniacal focus and 100-percent commitment, but few have actually followed through on that idea the way Muhammad has over the last dozen years that he’s been a professional. Sure, he’ll still lace up his sneakers and get some shots up from time-to-time — basketball was his first love — but the 36-year-old title challenger has been all-in on becoming the best mixed martial artist he could possibly become since that initial amateur victory.
“People have gambling addictions — I have this sport as an addiction,” says Muhammad without a hint of his usual playfulness. “I don’t do nothing but eat, breathe, live this sport. People say that but they don’t really mean it, but I mean it. The UFC will ask me, ‘What do you do as a hobby?’ and I’m like, ‘Bro, this is my hobby, my job. This is what I do; I don’t do nothing else.’
“I’m training, and when I’m not training, I’m watching videos, trying to get better, because I’m a step behind, so I need to evolve and get better. I need to figure out other things, other techniques.
“This tells me all this time was worth it,” he says of his current position on the cusp of running things back with Edwards and challenging for championship gold. “All the people that doubted me, all the people that said I wouldn’t make it, that I wasn’t good enough — ‘This guy is gonna beat you; that guy is gonna beat you’ — it tells me that my family, my team, the people that are closest to me, we were right.”
From the outset, Muhammad never wanted to assume he was good enough to compete at the highest levels of the sport.
“My thing at the start was I didn’t want to make it to the UFC and get embarrassed,” he begins, recounting how he wanted to face the toughest competition possible at every step because he didn’t want to build any false hope about how he would do if he ever got the call to the Octagon.
You can find favorable matchups on the regional circuit without looking too hard if that’s what you’re after — bouts against weekend warriors with less than mediocre records that are happy to take another loss and the $250 that comes with it while you add another victory to your resume — and many take some version of that route because the cost-benefit analysis of fighting tough competition for not nearly enough money isn’t all that appealing to most.
Muhammad opted to take the other path, bent on learning sooner rather than later whether or not he was cut out to compete on the biggest stage in the sport.
The last five opponents he faced before joining the UFC ranks had a combined record of 58-12 at the time they shared the cage. The group included current ranked UFC middleweight Chris Curtis, Bellator veteran AJ Matthews, and former World Series of Fighting champ and TUF 21 contestant Steve Carl, whom Muhammad beat for the vacant Titan FC title before making the move to the Octagon.
“I’ve seen a lot of guys get there and that was their goal — to make it there,” he says. “And then they lose and it’s over; ‘Well, at least I made it.’
“I fought Chris Curtis — I was 5-0 and he was like 10-3 — and I probably got $300 to fight him,” continues Muhammad, chuckling. “Lou was my mentor, so Lou is telling me this whole time, ‘Take easier fights outside of the UFC because they’re not paying you anything; these are fights you should get paid more for.’
“I didn’t care because if I lose, I wasn’t good enough to make it to the UFC.”
He didn’t lose.
Muhammad touched down in the UFC with an unblemished 9-0 mark, stepping in for Nordine Taleb opposite Alan Jouban on July 7, 2016, on the main card of the second event during that summer’s International Fight Week trifecta of events.
He battled hard and dropped a decision to the Louisiana native and current UFC analyst, struggling out of the chute before winning the final frame on all three scorecards; the first glimpse of his indefatigable will shining through in just the third round he’d spent inside the Octagon.
After beating “Dodger” Montano to secure his first UFC win, Muhammad was knocked out in 79 seconds by Vicente Luque on the UFC 205 prelims at Madison Square Garden, putting the determined Chicagoland fighter at a crossroads.
“We lost to Luque and that was the real fork in the road, where it’s ‘Do I belong here? Do I not belong here? Am I good enough to be here?’” recalls Muhammad, who carries a 23-3 record with one no contest into his rematch with Edwards on Saturday. “I had to make my adjustments.
“When I first got in, you’re doing everything right because you’re winnin’ and the whole time, Lou’s my only training partner; I’m training with him and a couple amateur 135’ers, so I was like, ‘I need to get more guys, different ideas, different looks.’ I went down to Roufusport, training with Duke Roufus after that fight a lot more. The team camaraderie was really good, and learning from Gerald Meerschaert, “Biggie” Rhodes, all those guys, was really good; it really helps.
“I took the Randy Brown fight on short notice and I was like, ‘This is the fight. If I lose, I’m for sure getting cut. If I win, then we still got a chance.’”
Three months after getting beaten by Luque, he traded Manhattan for Brooklyn, Madison Square Garden for Barclays Center, and a frustrating loss for a lopsided win, dominating Brown on the scorecards to bring his record in the Octagon back to level and avoid a 1-3 start to his UFC tenure.
While his place on the roster was secured, Muhammad still wasn’t sure where he fit within the divisional hierarchy, a combination of growing up constantly being doubted and his later, completely untrained entry into the sport combining to leave him with questions about whether he could do more than tread water at the highest level.
“Growing up where I was, my life, the way that I started, people would always doubt me in everything, whether it was basketball or anything else,” says the welterweight title challenger, a defiant, “I told you so” smile flashing across his face. “‘Ah, who’s this Arab? He’s not gonna come and play with us! He’s not gonna beat us,’ and it was like, ‘Watch me!’
“I’d end up beating them, talking trash, and we’d get into fights,” he adds, laughing. “Same thing with my mindset in fighting. ‘These guys don’t think I’m good enough, but let me show you what I can do.’
“It was more because I’ve seen guys at their best,” Muhammad answers when asked where the doubt came from. “I was training with Anthony Pettis when he was a champion, (Tyron) Woodley when he was champion, and I’ve seen the guys that beat them.
“Everything I got was from pushing myself and hard work. (I was always thinking) I was a step behind these guys and I’ve gotta out-work these guys. I’ve always felt I was behind these guys because I started so late, so that’s why I always had the mindset.
“I’m not a Division-I wrestler. There’s no way I can take these guys down, compete with these guys; they have more accolades.”
Not only did he keep competing, he kept winning, following his Brooklyn victory over Brown with wins over Jordan Mein, Tim Means, and Chance Rencountre setting up a “rising name showdown” with Geoff Neal back at Barclays Center on the first card of 2019 and the ESPN era.
Neal had earned his way onto the UFC roster with a stoppage win on the third episode of Dana White’s Contender Series before picking up finishes in each of his first two trips into the Octagon. Brandishing a 10-2 record and representing the ascending Fortis MMA squad from Dallas, the matchup was a highly anticipated showdown for anyone with a little long-range vision despite being positioned as the second fight of the evening.
Muhammad was a step behind for most of the fight, unable to contend with Neal’s quicker, sharper attacks that intercepted his forward advances. Just when he was starting to believe he could hang with some of the best in the division, Muhammad was dealt a bitter dose of reality.
“You get on these little streaks,” begins Muhammad, shifting his flow mid-sentence. “I had a four-fight streak before the Geoff Neal fight, and then I lost, and it’s a huge step back. I hate to lose, in general, but it drains you.
“Then you’re like, ‘Let’s start building another one up’ and Luque keeps winning, and Luque knocked me out, so I’m like, ‘He’s gonna be ahead of me no matter what; there is no way I’m getting a title shot unless I beat him.’
“The mindset was I wanted to fight the best guys, but they weren’t giving me no ranked fighters; none of the ranked guys wanted to fight me,” he says, an annoyance still present in his tone all these years later. “It was like I wasn’t worth it to them because I wasn’t ranked and didn’t have that star power to where they gain anything from fighting me, so it was kind of the same mindset as outside of the UFC of ‘give me the best guys so I can see if I’m good enough to compete with the ranked guys.’
“‘Give me a ranked guy so I know if I’m good enough to be in the rankings.’ That’s all I wanted to know: ‘Am I good enough?’”
After dropping the decision to Neal at the start of 2019, Muhammad did start “building another one up,” posting victories over Curtis Millender, Takashi Sato, and Lyman Good to send him into 2021 on a three-fight winning streak.
We spoke ahead of his clash with Dhiego Lima at UFC 258, an event headlined by a welterweight title fight between then-champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns.
During the conversation, Muhammad expressed his belief that he was good enough to compete with the main event combatants and hang with the top dogs in the 170-pound weight class, pointing to Jorge Masvidal’s 2019 ascension from respected veteran to championship contender as the blueprint he was hoping to follow.
“(Jorge) Masvidal has been this good, he’s always been the same guy, the same personality — he’s always been this way, but he never got that shine,” he said at the time, accurately detailing what happened with “Gamebred” in the back end of his career. It took one fight to make something click where fans started to love him and everything started going the right way for him, and it was later in his career.
“I feel like, for me, if I keep being myself, keep being me, it’s going to be the same thing.”
He also spoke about sticking around Las Vegas to watch his close friend and former roommate Jared Gordon compete the following week while getting in a little work at Xtreme Couture and avoiding the winter chill of his hometown.
He expressed hope that an efficient night against Lima would allow him to walk out of the Octagon injury-free and that perhaps he could take advantage of a short-notice opportunity the way Angela Hill and Kevin Holland had used their constant readiness to catapult themselves into the rankings in their respective weight classes the previous year.
“If you’re the guy that is always willing to say yes, you can blow up, and I want to be one of those guys.”
Barely a week after the fight, his phone rang.
Khamzat Chimaev was once again unable to make his scheduled date against streaking British contender, and the UFC wanted to know if Muhammad was available to replace him. The matchup against a ranked opponent he’d been clambering for fell into his lap, and Muhammad jumped at the opportunity.
We spoke before that one, as well, joking about just having spoken about goals for the year and how less than three months in, everything was coming up Millhouse.
Despite the short-notice nature of the pairing, it was, as Muhammad said at the time, an outstanding matchup between a pair of divisional dark horses that had combined to win 16 of their previous 17 appearances on the biggest stage in the sport.
“We get the short-notice Leon fight; that’s the first ranked guy we get,” says Muhammad, continuing to trace the steps in his climb to title contention, his tone shifting just a little as he’s forced to touch on his first encounter with Edwards. “It’s two-weeks’ notice, it happens the way it happens.”
In the opening round, Edwards looked quick, focused, dominant; wobbling Muhammad with a high kick and generally being a step ahead the entire way. As they came together at the start of the second, Edwards pawed out with his left hand, measuring range for the same-side head kick coming behind it — the one that would eventually fell Kamaru Usman and earn him the welterweight title — and poked Muhammad in the eye, bad.
Full Fight | Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad 1
You can tell the severity of an eye poke by the reaction of the individual on the receiving end. Most times, they look annoyed and uncomfortable; more pissed off that their opponent could be so careless than anything else, and within anywhere from a couple seconds to a couple minutes, they’re ready to continue.
Muhammad collapsed to the canvas, clutching his right eye with both hands, letting out an agonizing howl.
The fight was halted and ruled a no contest.
Muhammad has been in pursuit of a rematch every day since, and happily, willingly continued to do whatever it took in order to make it so that Edwards had no choice but to share the Octagon with him for a second time.
If the opportunity to face Edwards in an impromptu main event was Muhammad’s introduction to a larger audience, the fights that followed have been the begrudging proof that he’s an absolute handful for whoever is stuck standing across from him in the cage.
Three months after his initial encounter with Edwards, Muhammad returned to action and earned a unanimous decision win over Demian Maia, then closed out his 2021 campaign by drowning Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. He kicked off 2022 by avenging his loss to Luque, dominating the Brazilian over five rounds to push his winning streak to three before venturing to Abu Dhabi in October and bouncing Sean Brady from the ranks of the unbeaten, stopping the highly regarded prospect in the second round.
Last year, Muhammad made it five straight and made himself undeniable as a title challenger by out-working Gilbert Burns at UFC 288.
“It was probably after the “Wonderboy” fight where I was like, ‘I belong with the top-top guys. I belong with the upper echelon guys and could probably be champion,’” recalls the proud Palestinian-American. “I just beat Demian Maia, and then beating “Wonderboy” — those guys fought for UFC gold three times (at welterweight) and I beat both of them pretty handily.”
While he may have only started believing after posting those tandem wins over former title challengers, his head coach, Mike Valle, was trying to get him to believe those same things several years earlier.
“When I would go to Chicago and visit from Roufusport, I met Coach Mike and I liked his mindset a lot. I would go train there one time, two times a week, and then he just started putting it in me — ‘Dude, you’re better than what you’re showing. I know what you’re capable of.’
“After Millender, he was like, ‘I’m not lying to you. I know what you’re capable of, I know your skill set — these people don’t know how good you are; you can be a champion.’ I was like ‘Bro, whatever; we got a win and you’re getting hyped up after a win.’”
He smiles and offers the kind of quick, awkward chuckle that comes when you’re trying to be dismissive of praise because accepting it as truth is much more difficult than any of us want to acknowledge, even in hindsight.
“He just started putting it in me like that after every practice. ‘Trust me. Believe me. Believe in yourself.’ I started to train with him more and more, and his attitude is different because he’s not someone that wants all the accolades; he just wants to do the work. He just loves the sport.
“I’m a guy that goes to different gyms to get different mindsets. I’m cool with a lot of these coaches and I like to know what they’re thinking about, what they’re talking about, and he’s up there with these guys. His brand may not be because people don’t know who he is and he has a small gym, but talent-wise, mind-wise, he’s up there with all these guys.”
So too is Muhammad, even if he doesn’t look the part.
This weekend’s welterweight title challenger isn’t particularly tall or have a domineering reach. He doesn’t have a technicolor hair style or a body adorned in myriad tattoos, and his social media presence — from his weekly game show “Remember the Show” to his “Bully Bicks” predictions that feature solid selections and terrible circles — doesn’t skew towards “dangerous human being I’d be afraid to share the Octagon with.”
Of his 14 career UFC victories to date, only three have come by way of stoppage, so it’s not like Muhammad has a sizzle reel packed with jaw-dropping highlights either, but that’s actually the part that makes him most dangerous.
Muhammad is more unrelenting than anyone in the division and just about anyone on the roster; the foremost example of a competitor that has recognized that his conditioning and pace are his greatest assets and learned how to weaponize them, utilizing his bottomless gas tank to demoralize and drowned the opposition.
“Honestly, that came from Lou,” Muhammad says smiling, readying to unfurl another extended tale. “I would always be in his corner — I would corner him and he would corner me — and I was always seeing him knock these guys out. He had like 10 finishes in a row, all first-round finishes, and I was like, ‘Bro — teach me some of that stuff!’
“He was like, ‘Your finishes are gonna come at the right moment. Your cardio, your pace — that’s what these people don’t know about. Your mentality — you’re unbreakable in the cage and that’s a stronger weapon that all these guys have. These guys with that big power, after the first round, they’re tired, they’re broken. After it gets to the third round, you see it in their face.
“‘If you’re tired, you’re gonna have that poker face, no matter what, and if you’re tired, your opponent is 10 times more tired, and that’s your weapon; that’s where you’re gonna break these guys. I’d rather get knocked out than drowned.’”
Muhammad grins.
“He told me that — ‘that’s what you need to start doing to these guys — drowning them, drowning them, drowning them.’ I’ve been knocked out before. You wake up and it’s like nothing happened. It’s like, ‘Dang it!’ but I can go right back to training.
“Knockouts, you don’t feel nothing on the outside, but if somebody is drowning me, somebody us suffocating me the whole time I’m in the cage, that’s breaking my spirit.”
He laughs and I mention the fight with Brady in Abu Dhabi, where you can see the Philadelphia native looking a little unsure in his corner as he readies for the second round to begin and Muhammad to resume his non-stop forward attack.
“‘Why is he still looking at me? Why is he smiling?’” Muhammad says, grinning.
Brady didn’t survive to see the third; Muhammad breaking his nose and then his spirit as he continued on his march to Saturday’s championship battle in Manchester, where he’s not only fighting for UFC gold, but something much bigger, as well.
“When I win this belt, it’s gonna be the greatest moment of my life because I’m doing it for something bigger,” he says, his excited tone softening, his words taking on a more somber feel. “It’s for myself, my family, my people.
“They need a champion right now, they need a win right now more than anything else, so I’m fighting for a bigger cause. I’m fighting for bigger reasons. I don’t take no time off, I don’t slack at practice because I know what I’m fighting for right now; I have to win this fight, I have to push myself to another level because if I lose, they lose, and I don’t want to see any more of my people down and out.
“I need to get their spirits higher than ever.”
A dozen years after setting out to see if he was good enough to compete in the UFC, and more than eight years after questioning whether he had what it takes to hang with the best the welterweight division has to offer, Muhammad sits on the precipice of fighting for championship gold — entering on a five-fight winning streak, unbeaten in his last 10 appearances, 13-1 with one no contest over his last 15 fights.
Regardless of the outcome of Saturday night’s UFC 304 main event, he’s proven his doubters and detractors wrong, and established himself as one of the best fighters in the 170-pound ranks.
But Muhammad won’t allow himself to think about that, accept that, acknowledge that until after his mission is completed on July 27 in Manchester.
“I need it after the 27th,” he says. “I’m not here just to say that I fought for the belt. I’m here to say that I was a world champion, that I was the best welterweight to ever do it.
“I’m not here to say, ‘We made it!’ We didn’t make it yet. We didn’t make it until I get the gold around my waist.”
And then, he’ll set his sights on chasing down Georges St-Pierre, much to the chagrin of his dear mother, who still dislikes his choice of careers and constantly asks if he’s ready to be done with all this fighting.
“When I get the title, she’ll probably be like, ‘Okay, are you done yet?’”
Not by a long shot.
