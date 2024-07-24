The Full Story: Belal Muhammad

Brady didn’t survive to see the third; Muhammad breaking his nose and then his spirit as he continued on his march to Saturday’s championship battle in Manchester, where he’s not only fighting for UFC gold, but something much bigger, as well.

“When I win this belt, it’s gonna be the greatest moment of my life because I’m doing it for something bigger,” he says, his excited tone softening, his words taking on a more somber feel. “It’s for myself, my family, my people.

“They need a champion right now, they need a win right now more than anything else, so I’m fighting for a bigger cause. I’m fighting for bigger reasons. I don’t take no time off, I don’t slack at practice because I know what I’m fighting for right now; I have to win this fight, I have to push myself to another level because if I lose, they lose, and I don’t want to see any more of my people down and out.

“I need to get their spirits higher than ever.”

A dozen years after setting out to see if he was good enough to compete in the UFC, and more than eight years after questioning whether he had what it takes to hang with the best the welterweight division has to offer, Muhammad sits on the precipice of fighting for championship gold — entering on a five-fight winning streak, unbeaten in his last 10 appearances, 13-1 with one no contest over his last 15 fights.

Preview The Key Matchups On UFC 304 Using Stats

Regardless of the outcome of Saturday night’s UFC 304 main event, he’s proven his doubters and detractors wrong, and established himself as one of the best fighters in the 170-pound ranks.

But Muhammad won’t allow himself to think about that, accept that, acknowledge that until after his mission is completed on July 27 in Manchester.

“I need it after the 27th,” he says. “I’m not here just to say that I fought for the belt. I’m here to say that I was a world champion, that I was the best welterweight to ever do it.

“I’m not here to say, ‘We made it!’ We didn’t make it yet. We didn’t make it until I get the gold around my waist.”

And then, he’ll set his sights on chasing down Georges St-Pierre, much to the chagrin of his dear mother, who still dislikes his choice of careers and constantly asks if he’s ready to be done with all this fighting.

“When I get the title, she’ll probably be like, ‘Okay, are you done yet?’”

Not by a long shot.