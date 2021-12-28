The First Rule Of Factory X Book Club

And if sitting down with the physical book or reading it on a mobile device isn’t your thing, Montoya has no problem with his fighters taking in the books by listening to them, as long as they get the information.

“The invention of Audible books is huge for fighters because some of the fighters don't enjoy reading and they're not going to get through a book if I tell them to just read it,” he said, “But they can obtain the information by listening to it. And these guys travel back and forth to training and do whatever they do on the weekends, so it's a great way for them to not just listen to music and actually learn something while they're sitting in the car. That part has helped too with the younger generation. Plus, their attention span is s**t so to tell them to read a book for 45 minutes a day, I might get one guy to do that at best.”

Montoya laughs, but getting the men and women he works with ready for battle in a fight and in life is serious business. And he takes it as such. Not everyone who shows up at the door is the right fit, and a three-month evaluation period will figure out that conclusion. But if Factory X is the right fit for a fighter and the fighter is the right fit for Factory X, they’ve got a head coach willing to go to any length to make sure they achieve everything they’re looking to achieve. And it doesn’t start with fists or feet, but with the mind.

“The mental part is something that I felt was key to success,” Montoya said. “I'm gonna get as close to these kids as they're gonna let me and the levels of that are gonna be different based on the kid. But my first job was never to be their friend; my first job was to be their coach and being a coach is holding them accountable and mentoring and telling them the truth, even though a lot of times that's not what they want to hear, but it's what they need to hear. And in time, if we become friends, it's awesome.

"But my job is not to become their friend. And my job, on the mental side, is to figure out what makes them tick and what doesn't. Some of that comes with spending time together consistently on the mat, and one kid responds to getting yelled out, and the other kid, if you did that to him, he'd go into a shell. So you've got to figure all that out. And you also have to have some conversations with them and figure out what their fears are and talk about the elephants in the room and we gotta talk about some of the losses that they've had or the loss they just had and why they felt lonely after a win.

"Everyone wants to f**king win, but winning's really hard because that means you have an expectation to do it again, it means that you've got a bunch of fake people around you most of the time when you win, because your phone's pretty quiet when you lose. You gotta figure all that stuff out. That takes time, that takes trust and it takes the right culture and the right kid inside that culture to be able to break down those barriers and then run through these walls that they've put up.”