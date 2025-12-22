The Fights | 2025 UFC.com Awards

This is one of those fights that I believe will age extremely well, with people's appreciation for it continuing to grow as the years progress. It was a captivating battle that resulted in a new champion rising to the throne in the welterweight division.

Two of the three judges had this even at two rounds each heading into the final stanza and that’s exactly how it felt watching it live, as Muhammad was content to stand with the challenger, with Della Maddalena obliging as the two battered each other for the first 20 minutes. There are few things better in this sport than when both parties know the outcome of a high-stakes fight hangs in the balance heading into the final round, as was the case here, and over the final five minutes, these two gave everything they had to try and secure the victory.

Della Maddalena was out well early, splitting Muhammad with a knee as he came forward, but the champion found success of his own, taking the challenger to the canvas and lumping him up with heavy blows from top position. It wasn’t until the waning moments of the round, when the Australian just had a little more left and a little more pop on his shots that the outcome became crystalized and it was clear a new champion was about to be crowned.

Some fights don’t get the love they deserve because of the parties involved — and it goes the other way too — and in the moment, that felt like the case with this one. But as we close out the year and reflect on 2025, it’s good to see that our panel and surely plenty of other people are highlighting this highly entertaining welterweight title fight as one of the year’s best.

5 – Iwo And Ibo Go Berserk At UFC 323

