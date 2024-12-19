The Fights | 2024 UFC.com Awards

The highly unofficial awards season continues with the best fights of 2024 and how we saw them on fight night ...
1 - Esteban Ribovics defeats Daniel Zellhuber by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Daniel Zellhuber and Esteban Ribovics locked horns in an outstanding back-and-forth kickboxing battle in the second main card bout of the evening, ramping up the output and intensity with each successive round.
Through the first two rounds, the ascending lightweights effectively ran level, with Zellhuber landing with superior variety, but Ribovics having success of his own while staying more basic with his attacks. Business picked up in the third, with Zellhuber stinging Ribovics early in the round and the Argentine responding by hurting his Mexican adversary badly, before Zellhuber managed to steady himself, with the two slugging it out right through to the final horn.
This was an absolute barnburner and ultra-close as well, leaving everyone wondering how the judges would score the contest. All three judges had the fight 29-28, with Ribovics coming out on the happy side of the split decision verdict.
Just an absolutely thrilling battle between two surging talents and Dana White’s Contender Series grads.
2 - Alex Pereira defeats Khalil Rountree Jr. by TKO (strikes) at 4:32 of Round 4
It was far more competitive than many anticipated, but Alex Pereira successfully defended his light heavyweight title for the third time this year, finishing game challenger Khalil Rountree Jr. in the fourth to close out UFC 307.
Rountree Jr. landed the most impactful blows in each of the first two rounds, as his speed and operating from the southpaw stance seemed to slow the champion just a little. But as the fight progressed and Pereira got his range and timing, the mammoth Brazilian started to punish the Las Vegas native, busting him up, breaking him down, and putting him away along the fence in the waning moments of the fourth.
Pereira’s run in the UFC to this point has been largely unmatched, as “Poatan” is now 9-1 inside the Octagon, with title wins in two divisions and three successful title defenses in less than 200 days this year. Rountree Jr. deserves a ton of praise for his effort, but the Brazilian champion remains a menacing presence each and every time he steps into the cage.
3 - Max Holloway defeats Justin Gaethje by KO (right hand) at 4:59 of Round 5
Max Holloway is the latest to hold the UFC’s BMF title, claiming the symbolic belt with a masterful performance against Justin Gaethje midway through Saturday’s pay-per-view main card, capped by one of the gnarliest knockouts you're ever going to see.
The former featherweight champion was sharp from the start, using his long punches to pick at Gaethje early before shattering his nose with a spinning back kick on the buzzer at the end of the first round. From there, “Blessed” continued to consistently land the better shots, stinging Gaethje on multiple occasions while weathering the shots coming back his way exceptionally well through the first 15 minutes.
Gaethje found more success in the fourth, dropping Holloway and continuing to crash home low kicks to the Hawaiian’s battered lead leg, but Holloway responded by taking the fight to him in the fifth… and then it happened.
When the final 10 second clacker sounded, Holloway invited Gaethje to stand in the center with him, much like he did Ricardo Lamas at UFC 199. Gaethje obliged and the two started slinging, with Holloway putting a right hand on Gaethje’s jaw, knocking him out cold.
This was every bit as captivating as expected, and an absolutely tremendous showing from the long-time ruler of the 145-pound weight class, with an insane finish that affirmed his standing as the baddest dude on the planet.
4 - Islam Makhachev defeats Dustin Poirier by submission (D’arce choke) at 2:42 of Round 5
Islam Makhachev remains the UFC lightweight champion after collecting a fifth-round submission win.
The champion put Poirier on the canvas quickly in the first, advancing to his back and staying there for the remainder of the round. Poirier defended well throughout, and the remainder of the fight was more scrappy and competitive, with the challenger doing well to defend takedowns while Makhachev was forced into the first bloody, grueling battle of his championship reign.
With both men bloodied, but dialed in heading into the final round, Makhachev caused Poirier to stumble in the center of the Octagon midway through the round, and pounced. After momentarily looking for a guillotine choke, the champion switched off to a D’arce choke and quickly drew out the tap.
That’s now three consecutive successful title defenses and 14 straight wins for Makhachev, who continues to reign supreme in the lightweight division. He’s now tied with four others for the most consecutive successful title defenses in the division and sits two wins back of Anderson Silva’s record for consecutive UFC victories.
5 - Dustin Poirier defeats Benoit Saint Denis by KO (strikes) at 2:32 of Round 2
Dustin Poirier halted the ascent of Benoit Saint Denis, battling through suffocating pressure and tough spots to earn the second-round stoppage.
Saint Denis was in Poirier’s face the entire fight, walking him down without care for his defenses in the first, using his wrestling and his physicality to get the better of things. In the second, Poirier started letting go of his hands a little more, and after working back to his feet along the fence, he landing with force, dropping Saint Denis and sealing the deal with a thudding blow on the canvas.
This was a massive finish for “The Diamond,” who took a risk taking a fight against an ascending threat while coming off a loss, and he made the absolute most of it. That’s now 22 UFC wins for the Louisiana native, who remains one of the most all-action, entertaining fighters on the roster.
6 - Mateusz Rebecki defeats Myktybek Orolbai via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)
Mateusz Rebecki and Myktybek Orolbai went into deep waters in their 160-pound catchweight bout, thrilling fans at Etihad Arena for three rounds until Rebecki emerged victorious with a bloody and hard-fought split decision.
Scores were 29-28, 29-28 and 28-29 for Rebecki, now 20-2. Orolbai falls to 13-2-1
Orolbai showed off his toughness as he ate repeated left hands in the first round without moving, but his face didn’t agree, and by the end of the stanza, his right eye was nearly swollen shut. The Octagonside physician allowed Orolbai to continue, and he showed a sense of urgency as the second frame began, but Rebecki, while taking some shots, was still on target. Orolbai got a brief takedown with under 90 seconds left, and Rebecki emerged from a clash of heads with a cut over his right eye. And once they rose, it was Orolbai continuing to push the pace on his tiring foe. But Rebecki got his second win as the third round commenced, and he finally dropped Orolbai. The Kyrgyzstan native gamely rose to his feet, but Rebecki kept the heat on his battered and bloodied foe. Then, remarkably, Orolbai got into top position and started firing off strikes until the two made it to a standing position until the final horn.
7 - Brandon Royval defeats Tatsuro Taira by split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)
The flyweight main event between Brandon Royval and Tatsuro Taira was an instant classic that showed both men are amongst the very best in the 125-pound weight class.
From the outset, this was a tale of two fights depending on where it was taking place, with Royval dominating the striking exchanges and Taira consistently getting the best of the grappling entanglements. They traded the first two rounds before each had massive moments in the third, with the former title challenger battering the unbeaten rising star early and the Japanese fighter rallying in the final minute.
In the championship rounds, Taira controlled the entirety of the fourth from Royval’s back before the Factory X man battled back in the final stanza, finishing the frame working from back mount himself.
The judges were called upon to determine a victor, and when the scores were added up, it was Royval that came away on the happy side of the split decision verdict. That’s consecutive wins for “Raw Dawg” who remains squarely in the title mix, while Taira showed in defeat that he’s a legitimate threat in the division.
8 - Dan Hooker defeats Mateusz Gamrot by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)
The fight between Dan Hooker and Mateusz Gamrot was every bit as competitive and entertaining as anticipated, with the talented lightweights battling tooth-and-nail for 15 minutes.
Gamrot started well, showing improved hands and hurting Hooker on the feet before looking to grapple, with “The Hangman” defending well and wobbling his Polish foe towards the end of the first. The second was ultra-competitive, with Hooker landing the more impactful shots, but Gamrot holding his own standing while also putting the New Zealander on the canvas. In the third, the two men largely just traded blows, with Gamrot attempting to grapple in spurts, only to have those attacks largely shut down by Hooker.
The judges were tasked with determining the victor, and when the tens and nines were totalled, it was Hooker that came away with his hands held high, earning the nod in what was an outstanding fight between a pair of elite lightweight talents.
9 - Zhang Weili defeats Yan Xiaonan by unanimous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-45)
What a fight.
What. A. Fight.
Zhang Weili remains the UFC strawweight champion, earning a gutsy decision win over her compatriot Yan Xiaonan in the UFC 300 co-main event.
Zhang was a second or two away from earning a stoppage in the first after locking onto a deep rear-naked choke. Yan was saved by the bell and groggy getting to her feet, only to be dominated on the canvas again in the second, with Zhang once again chasing submissions in search of a finish.
The challenger defended well and rallied in the third and early moments of the fourth, taking the fight to the tiring champion, knocking her down in each frame. But Zhang got the fight to the ground later in the round and controlled from there, landing shots the rest of the way home. In the final round, Zhang once again got the fight to the canvas and neutralized Yan, chipping away with short shots the rest of the way.
All three judges scored it in favor of Zhang, who secured her second successful title defense to begin her second reign atop the 115-pound weight class. It’ll be interesting to see what is next for the titleholder after a competitive, hard-fought battle here.
10 - Dricus Du Plessis defeats Israel Adesanya by submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:38 of Round 4
Dricus Du Plessis retained his middleweight title to close out UFC 305, finishing Israel Adesanya in the fourth round following an entertaining back-and-forth between the two rivals.
Each of the first three rounds were close and competitive, each man having their moments as the two traded blows. After Adesanya seemed to start gathering momentum in the third and early part of the fourth, “Stillknocks” connected with a left hand that clearly hurt Adesanya and chased him down from there, connecting with a couple more lefts before dragging him to the canvas, climbing on his back and quickly sinking in the choke.
This was an impressive effort from the middleweight champion, who continues to be a marauding presence with an excellent ability to stay in the fight and capitalize on every opportunity that presents itself. He’s now 8-0 in the UFC and continues to stand atop the 185-pound weight class.
Voters – Aziz Bawany, Juan Cardenas, Thomas Gerbasi, Christoph Goessing, Simon Head, E. Spencer Kyte, Steve Latrell, McKenzie Pavacich, Zac Pacleb, Ryan White