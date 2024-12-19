The Fights | 2024 UFC.com Awards

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Daniel Zellhuber and Esteban Ribovics locked horns in an outstanding back-and-forth kickboxing battle in the second main card bout of the evening, ramping up the output and intensity with each successive round.

Through the first two rounds, the ascending lightweights effectively ran level, with Zellhuber landing with superior variety, but Ribovics having success of his own while staying more basic with his attacks. Business picked up in the third, with Zellhuber stinging Ribovics early in the round and the Argentine responding by hurting his Mexican adversary badly, before Zellhuber managed to steady himself, with the two slugging it out right through to the final horn.

This was an absolute barnburner and ultra-close as well, leaving everyone wondering how the judges would score the contest. All three judges had the fight 29-28, with Ribovics coming out on the happy side of the split decision verdict.

Just an absolutely thrilling battle between two surging talents and Dana White’s Contender Series grads.

2 - Alex Pereira defeats Khalil Rountree Jr. by TKO (strikes) at 4:32 of Round 4