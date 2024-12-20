The Fighters | 2024 UFC.com Awards

Ten of us voted and five had Pereira as Fighter of the Year and five selected “The Matador,” Mr. Ilia Topuria. And while some might say three 2024 wins is better than two, that argument goes out the window when you consider that the featherweight champ’s two victories were over two all-time greats in Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. It was a remarkable year – one of the best in UFC history – and if Topuria stays at 145 pounds, he may be in for a long reign.

Enter Dana White's 16 Days Of Giveaways

3 – Carlos Prates