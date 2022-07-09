The Fighters | 2022 Half-Year Awards

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - APRIL 09: Khamzat Chimaev of Russia reacts after his decision victory over Gilbert Burns of Brazil in their welterweight fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

One of the most talked about fighters to hit the Octagon in years, Khamzat Chimaev tore through his first four UFC opponents in a brutally efficient manner. Then Gilbert Burns showed up and their UFC 273 bout wasn’t just one of the best fights of 2022, but proof that “Borz” wasn’t just a frontrunner, but a fighter who could dig deep when he needed to. And he got to keep his perfect pro record in the process.

5 (Tie) – Kevin Holland