The Education of Louis Smolka

The result has been four wins in his last five fights, with the only loss coming in his most recent bout against Matt Schnell in March. It was a disappointing setback, but not one that will break the spirit of the 28-year-old, who draws a chuckle from his interviewer when he talks about training with the “young up and comers” up in Big Bear while preparing for his Saturday bout against Ryan MacDonald.

“That’s how it is,” he deadpans. “It’s a young man’s sport. I feel like you’ve got to keep a childlike mindset and try to constantly learn so you keep evolving. Being stagnant is the enemy in our sport.”

So he feels like the old guy, then?

“I try not to,” Smolka laughs. “I act like a child. I’m super immature. But realistically, I am pretty old.”

Seriously, though, he has a point when it comes to keeping a young approach to the sport in terms of learning and evolving. Despite his talent and track record, Smolka is well aware that he doesn’t know everything about the sport but, at the same time, he’s learned that too much of a good thing can be a bad thing.