The Dominance Of Israel Adesanya

It’s a feeling fans in Houston will look to get a little taste of Saturday night as the rematch with Whittaker once again takes center stage in the middleweight universe just over two years later. As he reflects on the challenge ahead, Adesanya wrestles with the relative ease of his first fight and the evolved Whittaker he’s sure to see in UFC 271’s main event. Striking coach Mike Angove breaks down the dilemma.

“There's a risk that if you've beat a guy comfortably, you are going to be a little bit complacent. The other aspect is you're familiar with them. You know some of their rhythms and habits already, so some of the intellectual capital’s still there, but you know, you don't live in isolation. You don't live frozen in a moment in time. So you've got to move on from that. You've got to look at what changes have occurred. What are the changes to the other fighter, to the opponent and be aware of those, because they will obviously adapt? So we expect that with Rob here. I know he needs leaves no stone unturned. So we expected a really, really sharp performance with him last time, driven by emotion over aggression. This time, we expect much more care and due diligence from him. Which makes him more dangerous because he does have that ability to bridge the gap and he's got real pop in both hands.”

“It also makes me prepare more,” says Adesanya. “Because then there's no way I can let this guy get one over me when I've beat him in the fashion I've beat him before. So yeah, it just makes me put my head down and work harder. And the fact that he admitted finally that I was in his head, which confirms to me what I already knew, so I'm a lucky bet. Does it feel different than the first time? Yes. Because I already whooped his ass.

“I didn't beat him at my best,” he continues. “This fight camp, I've changed a lot of things outside of the cage that I needed to focus on. I've cut a lot of dead weight and I feel like I can kind of focus now more on the game. I'm free now. That's a dangerous thing to give myself is freedom. And then when I have ultimate freedom in being able to do what I want to do without any limitations, that can go two ways; but right now, the way it's going, it's in my favor. This is the best I've come into a camp. As in, I've come into a camp in shape, this is the best I've felt. So yeah, I'm very optimistic about this fight. Very. I'm like Optimist Prime.”