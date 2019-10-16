The Continued Evolution of Molly McCann

While that milestone is one of McCann’s highlights during lockdown, she had to celebrate another in an underwhelming way. Instead of celebrating her 30th birthday with her friends in Spain, May 4 came and went like any of the other standstill days during the last few months.

Paired with the stress of living with her uncle, an essential worker, and her grandmother, McCann leaned on her friends and her craft while waiting for life to get back to some sense of familiarity.

“There was quite a lot of stuff I didn’t get to do,” McCann said. “But coming out of lockdown, there’s a lot of good stuff that I’m getting to do, and I got to do.”

One of those things she gets to do is fight. Originally booked to take on Ashlee Evans-Smith at the scratched London card in March, “Meatball” heads to Fight Island to square off against Taila Santos on June 15.

Getting back into fight camp was a blessing of normalcy, but after a long and grueling training camp in preparation for Evans-Smith, McCann knew she needed to tweak her approach a bit.

“I just said to my coaches, ‘Please, can this one just be about me expressing myself and having fun?’” she said. “Obviously, everything is planned, and we have a regimen, but I don’t want it too regimented because I need to enjoy this. I’ve just spent from December ‘til now getting ready for two different fights. I just need to have fun now. The hard work has been done.”