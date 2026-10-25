The Bigger Picture | UFC 333

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It was Volk’s first finish since walloping Yair Rodriguez to unify the featherweight belts at UFC 290 more than three years ago, and it came at a time when his continued standing atop the division was once again under scrutiny because of his age.

But the 38-year-old remains one of the most cerebral and intelligent fighters to ever grace the Octagon; someone who consistently figures out how to get it done, then executes flawlessly. He’s now earned three straight championship wins and a pair of successful title defenses to begin his second reign atop the division, turning back the top two contenders and winning both of his fights this year with relative ease.

MORE UFC 333: Main Card Results | Prelims Results | Scorecards

When we talk about the greatest fighters of all time, the top three names in the discussion, for me, are Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Islam Makhachev, and the more Volkanovski continues to excel the way he did this weekend, the more I wonder about where he slots into that group and if putting him at the top of the list is out of the question.

A consummate professional both inside and out of the Octagon, while he can’t match “Bones” in terms of lengthy unbeaten streaks and two-division champion status, what prevented him from reaching those milestones was another person in this discussion. One who just barely skated away in their first meeting, one in which Volk chased the elusive double-champ status while still lording over the featherweight ranks, not after a lengthy hiatus and full-blown move to a new division.