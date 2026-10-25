The Bigger Picture | UFC 333

Each time UFC heads to Abu Dhabi in October, memorable moments ensue and this weekend was no different, as UFC 333 touched down at Etihad Arena and gave us plenty to talk about in its wake.
Let’s get into it, shall we?
Alexander, The Greatest
When we’re talking about the greatest fighters of all time, Alexander Volkanovski’s name has to be included — and should probably be higher on the list than most would initially consider.
Saturday in Abu Dhabi, Volkanovski closed out UFC 333 with a second-round stoppage win over Movsar Evloev, handing the Russian challenger the first loss of his career and turning what was a short-lived competitive pairing into a sudden stoppage with one right hand that shifted everything.
It was Volk’s first finish since walloping Yair Rodriguez to unify the featherweight belts at UFC 290 more than three years ago, and it came at a time when his continued standing atop the division was once again under scrutiny because of his age.
But the 38-year-old remains one of the most cerebral and intelligent fighters to ever grace the Octagon; someone who consistently figures out how to get it done, then executes flawlessly. He’s now earned three straight championship wins and a pair of successful title defenses to begin his second reign atop the division, turning back the top two contenders and winning both of his fights this year with relative ease.
MORE UFC 333: Main Card Results | Prelims Results | Scorecards
When we talk about the greatest fighters of all time, the top three names in the discussion, for me, are Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Islam Makhachev, and the more Volkanovski continues to excel the way he did this weekend, the more I wonder about where he slots into that group and if putting him at the top of the list is out of the question.
A consummate professional both inside and out of the Octagon, while he can’t match “Bones” in terms of lengthy unbeaten streaks and two-division champion status, what prevented him from reaching those milestones was another person in this discussion. One who just barely skated away in their first meeting, one in which Volk chased the elusive double-champ status while still lording over the featherweight ranks, not after a lengthy hiatus and full-blown move to a new division.
GSP had the inverse career that Volk is having, losing the welterweight title straight away before regaining it and going on an incredible run of title defenses. From a cerebral standpoint, he’s the only fighter that matches the Australian standout in terms of breaking down fights, finding the best way forward, and executing every time out.
Similar to Volkanovski’s divisional record-breaking nine wins in title fights, St-Pierre earned nine successful welterweight title defenses with one that many still debate to this day. I would argue in terms of strength of schedule, Volkanovski has faced a more dangerous slate than the French-Canadian superstar did during his rise and reign.
Alexander Volkanovski Backstage Interview
And while he did achieve two-division champion status, he too did so following a lengthy layoff and against — with all due respect to Michael Bisping — a beatable champion who gave him some trouble before he secured the win.
Makhachev is the easiest one to argue being ahead of Volk, as the now-welterweight champion beat him twice head-to-head, and the only blemish on his resume came early in his career.
He too has successfully achieved double-champ status and has now defended his second title as well, which is something GSP never did and Jones did against a former champ who retired the second the fight was over.
These things are always subjective, but watching all of these careers unfold in real time and seeing Volkanovski continue to do what he did on Saturday at Etihad Arena, all I can say is that “The Great” needs to be included in the conversations amongst the greatest off all-time, and I think he’s in the top three for me.
What A Way to Close It Out
After a pair of one-sided contests to start their trilogy, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili wrapped things up with a five-round classic in the co-main event on Saturday in Abu Dhabi, where Yan prevailed on the scorecards, 48-47 across the board, and made his first successful defense of the bantamweight title.
Trilogy Timeline: The Path That Led Us To Yan vs Dvalishvili 3
This was precisely the fight everyone had hoped for going into the weekend: a competitive battle between heated rivals at the top of their games where small adjustments and tactical choices would determine the outcome.
The challenger started quickly, pushing an insane pace, winning the first two rounds with a handful of strikes, a flood of takedown attempts, and the kind of pressure that largely kept Yan from throwing or landing anything particularly significant early. But as he did in their second meeting, Yan defended the takedowns expertly and worked the body as much as he could, shifting the fight in his favor in the third with a body shot that clearly pained Dvalishvili.
From then on, the champion was the one in control. As the takedown attempts became slower and easier to defend, the offensive output ticked up, with Yan connecting on the more telling blows round after round, leading to identical scorecards from all three judges who awarded Dvalishvili the first two and Yan the final three to secure the unanimous decision victory.
Not only does this fight merit a place in the Fight of the Year discussion, this trilogy stands amongst the best ever, while also now sending us forward at bantamweight with some intriguing questions.
Petr Yan Speaks With UFC.com Backstage
Who is next for Yan? Song Yadong was shown on the broadcast and positioned as next in line after his knockout win over Umar Nurmagomedov earlier this year, but “Suga” Sean O’Malley already owns a win over the two-time champion and is very much in the mix after beating Song in January and Aiemann Zahabi at the White House in June.
And where does Dvalishvili go from here? As long as his Russian rival sits on the throne, he’s unlikely to garner another championship opportunity in the near future. The Georgian has already faced several of the top names in the division and could, without question, shut down any hopefuls looking to advance their careers at his expense, so you might want to keep them away from him, honestly.
Bantamweight is always flush with talent, and however the title picture shakes out, it’s sure to be entertaining.
Future Champion Alert
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev is going to win UFC gold in the not-too-distant future.
The 25-year-old Dana White’s Contender Series grad secured the fourth win of his rookie campaign on Saturday’s prelims, finishing ranked veteran Nikita Krylov in the first round to maintain his unbeaten record and take another step forward in the light heavyweight division. “The Hunter” is now 11-0 with 10 finishes, nine in the first round, including each of his last seven since going the distance the only time in his career.
ALL OF YAKHYAEV'S UFC FINISHES: Nikita Krylov | Julius Walker | Brendson Ribeiro | Rafael Cerqueira
What makes Yakhyaev a clear future champion to me is the poise and composure he shows every time out, and Saturday was no different.
Krylov blasted him with a clear righthand counter almost immediately, slipping a right from Yakhyaev and punching him right in the nose, causing it to bleed. When they locked up along the fence, he remained calm and worked his way out of Krylov’s clutches, to the canvas from a front headlock position, chasing a D’Arce choke before switching off to a hip ride as the Russian worked to get back to his feet.
Once he was a legal target, Yakhyaev buried a knee in his face, sending him crashing forward to the canvas, where a couple quick follow-up strikes finished the fight.
Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Post-Fight Interview
There were no moments of panic, no instances where Yakhyaev wasn’t dialed in and ready to respond. He simply dealt with whatever came his way, navigated any rough waters he encountered, and went on the offensive — exhibiting exceptional finishing instincts and skills. Including his Contender Series victory last August, he’s now won five fights in 15 months, all in the first round, all while continuing to climb the competitive ladder.
Light heavyweight has been unsettled over the last year since Alex Pereira relinquished the belt, and while there is a new champion on the throne and veteran contenders in the mix, few exhibit the complete game and composure Yakhyaev has thus far. He still has some work to do in order to get into the title mix, but there has been nothing yet to make me think he doesn’t get there.
And I don’t think it’s going to take too long.
Quick Hitters
Lone’er Kavanagh made a statement on Saturday at UFC 333, stopping Ramazan Temirov in the final minute of the first round to solidify his standing in the talent-rich flyweight ranks. This was a brilliant technical display from the fast-handed Londoner, who has enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2026 and has put himself back into the conversation as a potential future challenger for champion Joshua Van.
Alexander Volkov should face the winner of the UFC 334 main event title clash between Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit, regardless of what happens between Sergei Pavlovich and Alex Pereira a month later. “Drago” secured his third straight win and seventh victory in eight fights on Saturday, outclassing rising contender Rizvan Kuniev, leaving him with no other options going forward.
Full UFC 333 Main Card Results
“Not wrong, just early” is a phrase a lot of talent evaluators in stick-and-ball sports use when it comes to post-hype advances from players, and I wonder if Aaron Pico fits that bill. He followed up his win over Patricio Pitbull earlier this year with a tremendous first-round stoppage win over Losene Keita, and it’ll be interesting to see if the 30-year-old can build on this momentum whenever he steps back into the Octagon next.
Don’t look now, but Dominick Reyes is back in the thick of the chase in the light heavyweight division. The former title challenger knocked out Azamat Murzakanov in the final bout of the UFC 333 prelims to move to 5-1 over his last six, with that setback coming against current champ Carlos Ulberg. He’s in line for a clash with a top 5 fighter, and a win there could bring him full circle to another championship opportunity.
Abus Magomedov remains a great example of the kind of veteran ecosystem fighter every division needs, as he quickly and efficiently dispatched striking Australian Cam Rowston on the prelims. The 36-year-old middleweight forced Rowston into a bad takedown and clamped onto his neck, choking him to sleep to secure a second submission finish this year and fifth win in six fights, which should set up a step up in competition next time out.
Grant Dawson continues to be a menace on the canvas and someone who flashes upside in the lightweight division after handing Nurullo Aliev the first loss of his professional career at UFC 333. “KGD” is 13-2-1 in the UFC and his grappling is elite, with the only hindrance to him making a full-blown run to the top of the division thus far being his struggles against power hitters.
If he can shore up the defense and get into his own offense in a timelier fashion, Dawson has the skills to make a run towards the top 10.
You have to give it up to Colby Thicknesse, who picked up a third straight win on Saturday by bouncing newcomer Asaf Chopurov from the ranks of the unbeaten with a gritty, grimy split decision win. His lone UFC loss came in his short-notice debut against Aleksandre Topuria and he’s done well to lean on his conditioning, tenacity and well-rounded skills to make steady progress forward in the loaded bantamweight ranks.
A longtime teammate of Alexander Volkanovski, "Slickness" said he'd fight anyone to share the card with the champ, and boy did the Freestyle MMA boys deliver on a night the 27-year-old won't soon forget.
Every time Kody Steele steps into the Octagon, action follows and this weekend was no different, as the Las Vegas-based lightweight slugged it out with Noah Gugnon, scoring a first-round knockout over the French sophomore to add to the first-round win he secured earlier in the year against Dom Mar Fan.
Iasmin Lucindo seems to have lost her ranking in the strawweight division when she got sidelined due to an anti-doping sanction during the last year, but she should reclaim a place in the top 15 following her win over Nicolle Caliari in Saturday’s opener, where she opened up her compatriot at the end of the first and cruised to a win on the canvas from there.
One Last Thing
Joshua Van successfully defended his flyweight title on September 19, defeating longtime titleholder Alexandre Pantoja in their highly anticipated rematch, and we learned on Saturday that he’ll return to action on January 30th in Toronto, as he headlines UFC 336 opposite No. 1 contender Manel Kape.
At a time when so many champions are making sporadic appearances, Van is hustling into the Octagon against the best available challenger possible as often as he can, continuing the torrid schedule he’s kept from the outset of his UFC career.
This will be his third title defense in 13 months, his seventh appearance since the start of 2025, and his 13th trip into the Octagon overall, a staggering feat given his debut came in June 2023.
The 25-year-old is routinely in the Fight of the Year conversation, is tremendously entertaining each time he steps into the cage, and now he’s getting the chance to headline a numbered event in a matchup that should produce fireworks.
If you weren’t on the Joshua Van bandwagon already, you should probably try to find yourself a seat… if there are any left.
See you all again after UFC 334. Be good to one another. And just do the work.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 333: Volkanovski vs Evloev, live from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2026. This event starts at a special time: Early Prelims begin at 10am ET/7am PT, followed by the Prelims at 12pm ET/9am PT and Main Card at 2pm ET/11am PT, live on Paramount+ in the United States.