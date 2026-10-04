The Bigger Picture | UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Joshua Van and the men have already been doing their thing, but Saturday night opened a lane for Natalia Silva and the women to stand alongside their male counterparts and kick off an exciting new period in the women’s 125-pound weight class.

The skilled Brazilian claimed the vacant title with a unanimous decision win over Wang Cong in a fight that felt done and dusted at the end of Round 3, only for Wang to show her mettle and moxie and make things interesting down the stretch. Silva held on, extended her record to 9-0 in the Octagon and her winning streak to 15 straight overall, claiming the throne and setting herself up as the new queen of the flyweight division.

UFC 332 RESULTS: Main Card | Prelims | Scorecards

Just as Van has a fascinating mix of challengers constantly chasing after him, so too will Silva, who has only faced a handful of opponents currently ranked in the Top 10 during her march to the title, which leaves plenty of options on the table as we spin things forward. Alexa Grasso has looked completely different since their first meeting and could be the clubhouse leader for the next championship opportunity, while Jasmine Jasudavicius, whom Silva beat in her promotional debut more than four years ago, could make a case for a rematch of her own with a win in Edmonton later this month.

Erin Blanchfield is the one set to face Jasudavicius in The Great White North and will surely call for her first title opportunity if she adds another win to her resume, and Valentina Shevchenko is obviously in the mix whenever she’s healthy and ready to compete again after vacating the title due to injury. But it’s not just the handful of names in the running at the top of the division that makes this win so meaningful and such a potential milestone moment for the division.