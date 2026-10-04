The Bigger Picture | UFC 332: Silva vs Wang

UFC returned to Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday for UFC 332 and absolutely brought down the house, setting new records for most first-round knockouts, most total knockouts and most knockdowns in a single event, and that was all before the vacancy atop the women’s flyweight division was filled.
It was an outstanding night of action and one that gave us a couple grander ideas to discuss, so let’s get into it, shall we?
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We’re Living In The Flyweight Era
Joshua Van and the men have already been doing their thing, but Saturday night opened a lane for Natalia Silva and the women to stand alongside their male counterparts and kick off an exciting new period in the women’s 125-pound weight class.
The skilled Brazilian claimed the vacant title with a unanimous decision win over Wang Cong in a fight that felt done and dusted at the end of Round 3, only for Wang to show her mettle and moxie and make things interesting down the stretch. Silva held on, extended her record to 9-0 in the Octagon and her winning streak to 15 straight overall, claiming the throne and setting herself up as the new queen of the flyweight division.
UFC 332 RESULTS: Main Card | Prelims | Scorecards
Just as Van has a fascinating mix of challengers constantly chasing after him, so too will Silva, who has only faced a handful of opponents currently ranked in the Top 10 during her march to the title, which leaves plenty of options on the table as we spin things forward. Alexa Grasso has looked completely different since their first meeting and could be the clubhouse leader for the next championship opportunity, while Jasmine Jasudavicius, whom Silva beat in her promotional debut more than four years ago, could make a case for a rematch of her own with a win in Edmonton later this month.
Erin Blanchfield is the one set to face Jasudavicius in The Great White North and will surely call for her first title opportunity if she adds another win to her resume, and Valentina Shevchenko is obviously in the mix whenever she’s healthy and ready to compete again after vacating the title due to injury. But it’s not just the handful of names in the running at the top of the division that makes this win so meaningful and such a potential milestone moment for the division.
With all due respect to Shevchenko, who is one of the best to ever do it and an immediate Hall of Fame inductee the second she walks away from the sport, she turns 39 in March and hasn’t been the most active fighter over the last five years, logging six appearances during that time. Yes, constantly being in championship pairings limits things, but fighting every six to eight months at most creates a slowdown at the top of the division that eventually leads to unnecessary matchups and losing potentially viable contenders along the way.
By comparison, Silva has logged nine fights in that same five-year span, starting midway through June 2022, with an extended break between her win over Rose Namajunas in January and this weekend’s bout as she waited for the chance to fight Shevchenko. If she can stay healthy and defend the title every five to six months, you end up with four or five fights in a two-year span, which means the division keeps rolling and the stakes of every matchup between ranked opponents become greater because championship opportunities become more plentiful.
RELATED: Hear What Dana White Had To Say At The Post-Fight Press Conference
In addition to Grasso and the winner of the fight between Blanchfield and Jasudavicius on October 17, you have Shevchenko and perennial contender Manon Fiorot still hanging out in the Top 5, Wang very much in the mix after a solid showing in defeat on Saturday, and ascending fighters like Casey O’Neill and Regina Tarin joining holdovers Namajunas and Maycee Barber all jockeying for position in the Top 10. Toss in Carli Judice, Karine Silva, Dione Barbosa and maybe even old friend Katlyn Cerminara, who is set to return in Edmonton, and you have a robust collection of quality athletes all worth paying attention to going forward.
New names will always pop up, someone will go on a run and force their way into the conversation, and cool matchups will materialize organically, just as they have for the last couple years in the men’s division.
After consecutive numbered events headlined by flyweight title fights, it should be abundantly clear that the 125-pound ranks are leading the way right now, and that’s a very exciting thing for anyone that truly enjoys this sport.
MORE: See Who Won Bonuses At UFC 332
Raising The Bar
If there was a thread that ran through much of UFC 332, for me it was the importance of real challenges for the ascending set and how critical they are for athlete development.
Early in the night, Jacobe Smith, Anthony Wint and Damian Pinas all earned dominant first-round stoppage wins, moving to 4-0, 2-0 and 3-0 respectively inside the Octagon, with all nine of those wins coming inside the distance. Smith was matched up with short-notice replacement Bruce Whitehead after a fight with Kevin Holland that was previously booked for July failed to materialize and cooked “The Goose” in less than four minutes, before Wint and Pinas needed a combined 98 seconds to dispatch newcomer Lucas Armand and faltering Russian Andrey Pulyaev.
POST-FIGHT INTERVIEWS: Damian Pinas | Jacobe Smith | Anthony Wint | Roman Kopylov
Each was a massive favorite and all three came through, and now it’s time to get them into matchups that will provide some greater understanding of where they actually stand in their respective divisions and where their skills are at in terms of their development, because mauling warm bodies doesn’t do either of those things.
We got a perfect example of the type of fights I’m talking about in the main card opener, where Roman Kopylov stopped Ateba Gautier, who was a considerable favorite after winning each of his first five UFC appearances against largely overmatched competition. The Russian striking standout pieced up the prospect from Cameroon, showcasing his class on the feet while highlighting the shortfalls in Gautier’s game at this point as well.
Losses like that can be key learning moments for young fighters, and we need look no further than Payton Talbott, who smoked Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event, as one of many examples of someone who suffered a loss but grew appreciably as a result.
The Dana White’s Contender Series grad dropped a competitive decision to Raoni Barcelos at UFC 311 in Los Angeles at the start of 2025, with the fight highlighting some of the holes in his game and things Talbott clearly needed to work on going forward. He did, and it has since produced wins over Felipe Lima, Henry Cejudo and now Figueiredo, with Talbott looking far more poised and polished each time out. He still needs to show he can run with the current contender set, but passing these last two tests after learning from his loss to Barcelos has put him in a position to do that next time out.
MORE: Watch Payton Talbott's Exclusive Interview With UFC.com
Each division has that class of experienced and established veterans that should be utilized to measure where prospects stand and give them the quality tests they need as they progress up the ranks, and it shouldn’t take more than three or four fights before a streaking hopeful is given that kind of assignment in order for everyone to get a better understanding of where they stand and what their future may hold.
Quick Hitters
Esteban Ribovics cemented his standing as one of the most consistent all-action fighters in the lightweight division on Saturday with a first-round stoppage win over King Green. He’s already 30 years old, so if he’s going to make a real push towards the top of the division, this has to be the start of that run and he’ll need to show he’s capable of taking out a ranked opponent, but I’d love to see him get that opportunity again early next year.
Quality win for Roberto Soldić to open his UFC tenure as he outworked Khaos Williams over three rounds on the UFC 332 main card. The real indicator of what to expect from Soldić long term will come in his next outing now that he’s got one under his belt and has a better sense of what to expect at this level.
POST-FIGHT INTERVIEWS: Esteban Ribovics | Roberto Soldić | Imanol Rodriguez | Marcus McGhee
Add Imanol Rodriguez to the growing list of ultra-talented emerging names in the flyweight division, as the Ultimate Fighter semifinalist and DWCS grad handed Alden Coria his first UFC loss to close out Saturday’s prelims. His speed, power and penchant for throwing combinations will always serve him well, and the more time he spends training with the group at The Academy in Gilroy, California, the more dangerous he is going to become… and he already looks mighty dangerous.
Marcus McGhee handled business on Saturday, getting late replacement Anthony Romero out of there in the final seconds of the first and then called for a Top 10 matchup next time out. While it would have been best if he had a specific name, Aiemann Zahabi? Chito Vera? At 6-1 in the UFC with his only loss coming by decision to current champ Petr Yan, it’s hard to argue with his logic for meriting such an assignment.
Johnny Walker was always going to be an interesting addition to the heavyweight division, but the way he sparked Mick Parkin upped the ante on Saturday. The flying knee finish was gnarly, and his diverse offensive arsenal immediately makes him someone to watch going forward. Cannot wait to see who he gets matched up with next.
POST-FIGHT INTERVIEWS: Johnny Walker | Ismael Naurdiev
Ismael Naurdiev continues to round into form as a quality mid-pack middleweight, having registered his third win in four starts since returning to the promotion by out-hustling veteran Marvin Vettori. His conditioning and “all power” approach will limit his upside, but he’s a tough test for anyone looking to ascend the ranks at his expense.
One Last Thing
Everyone knows that MMA is a young man’s sport, but the early part of Saturday’s fight card was a reminder of that stark reality.
Utah resident Court McGee and former lightweight champ Rafael Dos Anjos each landed on the wrong side of the results, suffering stoppage losses to significantly younger opponents Eric Nolan and Alexander Hernandez, respectively. While both had moments in the early going, the power coming back their way from their younger adversaries was ultimately too much, and each was shown the door.
HIGHLIGHT: Eric Nolan TKOs Court McGee In Round 3
The promotion has made a concerted effort to add more youth to the roster, especially over the last 18 months, and it has been reflected in the fact that even in divisions where older athletes have historically had a longer opportunity to remain in the mix, younger athletes are really stepping to the fore. While Joshua Van is an outlier as the only current champion younger than age 33, every weight class features a smattering of promising talents in their early or mid 20s making their way forward in their respective weight classes and a host of competitors in the last couple years of their prime who are too good for the old heads to hang with any longer.
There will always be a place for veterans in this sport and elite skill will always stand above age as a key metric, but the youth movement is in full swing in the UFC and the early slate on Saturday night was a reminder of that.
UFC 332: Silva vs Wang took place live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!