The Bigger Picture | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry

It was a tremendous return to “The City of Brotherly Love” with a ton of results and news to dissect, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Still On Top and Making a Strong Case for Being ‘The G.O.A.T.’

Islam Makhachev collected a unanimous decision win over Ian Machado Garry to close out UFC 330 and successfully defend the welterweight title for the first time. In doing so, the superstar from Dagestan earned his 17th straight UFC win, setting a new benchmark for consecutive victories, moving one victory ahead of the legend Anderson Silva.

UFC 330: Official Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews & More

The champion had to work harder than he had in any fight since his first encounter with Alexander Volkanovski as he struggled to really control the tall and lanky Irishman, but when it mattered most, Makhachev rose to the occasion, taking the challenger down and taking his back in the fifth to salt away the win and retain his title. I wasn’t the dominant effort he turned in last November or in some of his lightweight title wins, but this was an impressive victory over a game contender and the kind of performance that continues to bolster Makhachev’s case for potentially being the greatest of all time. Not only does he now hold the record for the most consecutive win in UFC history — as well as an 18-1 mark inside the Octagon overall – but he also joined Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, Henry Cejudo, and Jon Jones as the only two-weight world champions to earn successful title defenses in both divisions.