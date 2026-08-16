The Bigger Picture | UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry

UFC 330 left us with plenty to discuss on Saturday night in Philadelphia, including a record-breaking performance from Islam Makhachev, a dominant win for Mackenzie Dern and much, much more.
It was a tremendous return to “The City of Brotherly Love” with a ton of results and news to dissect, so let’s get into it, shall we?
Still On Top and Making a Strong Case for Being ‘The G.O.A.T.’
Islam Makhachev collected a unanimous decision win over Ian Machado Garry to close out UFC 330 and successfully defend the welterweight title for the first time. In doing so, the superstar from Dagestan earned his 17th straight UFC win, setting a new benchmark for consecutive victories, moving one victory ahead of the legend Anderson Silva.
UFC 330: Official Results, Highlights, Post-Fight Interviews & More
The champion had to work harder than he had in any fight since his first encounter with Alexander Volkanovski as he struggled to really control the tall and lanky Irishman, but when it mattered most, Makhachev rose to the occasion, taking the challenger down and taking his back in the fifth to salt away the win and retain his title. I wasn’t the dominant effort he turned in last November or in some of his lightweight title wins, but this was an impressive victory over a game contender and the kind of performance that continues to bolster Makhachev’s case for potentially being the greatest of all time. Not only does he now hold the record for the most consecutive win in UFC history — as well as an 18-1 mark inside the Octagon overall – but he also joined Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, Henry Cejudo, and Jon Jones as the only two-weight world champions to earn successful title defenses in both divisions.
Folks try to quibble about the strength of schedule Makhachev fought at lightweight, but he has finishes over Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier, holds a pair of wins over the greatest featherweight of all time in Volkanovski and beat Arman Tsarukyan early, before jumping up 15 pounds, winning a second title in dominant fashion, and defending it against a stud challenger. There are few with as impressive a resume as him.
I do want to take a second to give Machado Garry a shout out too as he battled hard, had some positive moments, and showed he is one of the best welterweights in the sport. He handled himself with grace and class throughout the build to this contest, navigated the passing of a teammate and friend in Allan Nascimento, and pushed Makhachev throughout, leaving no reason to be anything but proud of his efforts and confident that he can continue to thrive in the upper echelon of the 170-pound weight class for years to come.
Dern Retains Strawweight Title: Now What?
Mackenzie Dern successfully defended her UFC strawweight title on Saturday night in Philly, largely dominating the action over the first four rounds of her bout with Gillian Robertson and ultimately earning a clean sweep of the scorecards. The champion took Robertson down early in each of the first three rounds, occasionally threatening submissions and thoroughly controlling the action while also landing the better blows whenever they were on the feet. The Canadian challenger simply didn’t have the oomph on her punches to threaten Dern and struggled to get her to the canvas until the final round, where the champion slowed and spent the final five minutes on her back even though she was never in any real trouble.
The question now is what comes next for Dern. There has been no indication when or if Zhang is returning to action or the division, but she would likely be the first option for Dern’s next title defense. Former title challenger Tatiana Suarez has earned a pair of wins since her loss to Zhang and looked outstanding in finishing Loopy Godinez earlier this year, which was probably enough to cement her standing as the top active contender right now. If there is a wild card in the title chase, it’s Fatima Kline, who has posted a 4-0 record since returning to the division and just thoroughly outclassed Tabatha Ricci. It may be a little sooner than most anticipated and without a truly marquee win, but “The Archangel” could be closer to challenging for gold than most anticipate.
Hear What Dana White Had To Say After Saturday Night's Action
A bout against Zhang would be the most high-profile pairing, and Suarez represents a legitimate threat amongst those currently ranked in the Top 5. If Zhang isn’t returning, Suarez feels like the smart choice, while getting Kline a matchup against someone else in the upper echelon to see if she can secure an opportunity to fight for gold in 2027.
Quick Hitters
Jalin Turner turned in another dominant effort on Saturday night, blowing through Kaue Fernandes in 34 seconds in the middle of the UFC 330 main card to maintain his 100 percent finishing rate and should earn a return to the rankings — or at least a date with a ranked fighter — fairly quickly after posting his second first-round in a row.
Huge home state effort from Dustin Stoltzfus, collecting a second-round submission win over Mansur Abdul-Malik about two hours away from where he grew up in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The DWCS Class of 2020 alum dominated the grappling interaction, powerfully slamming Abdul-Malik to the canvas in the first before taking him down and submitting him in the second.
Esteban Ribovics is one of the most consistently entertaining talents in the lightweight division. He mauled Edson Barboza on Saturday to get back in the win column and should continue to land entertaining assignments for a long time to come given his pressure style and growing popularity.
HIGHLIGHTS: Ribovics Stops Barboza | Johnson Hits Rare Submission
Charles Johnson made sure not to allow the judges to factor into the outcome of his fight with Eduardo Chapolin, clamping onto the second Scottish twister submission in UFC history and registering his second win of 2026. “Inner G” always stays active and never in a boring fight, and this was no different as he cranked up the pressure in the third and closed things out with an outstanding finish.
Donte Johnson blasted Eric McConico with a left hand 90 seconds into their preliminary card pairing to pick up his third UFC win and then proceeded to tell Joe Rogan he’s going to explore a move to welterweight, unveiling his dream of winning three titles. Only time will tell if he can achieve these big goals.
Keep an eye on Lucas Fernando, the Brazilian light heavyweight who styled on recent Contender Series grad Rafael Tobias before finishing him early in the third to earn a statement victory in his promotional debut. The 205-pound weight class can always use new blood, and Fernando should get a chance to climb the ladder after an effort like this in Philly.
Neil Magny earned his 25th UFC victory on Saturday, stopping Ramiz Brahimaj and moving into a tie with Charles OIiveira for second place all time and three wins back of Jim Miller. The 39-year-old veteran remains a crucial part of the welterweight ecosystem.
HIGHLIGHTS: Neil Magny TKOs Brahimaj | Wells Submits Orolbai
Jeremiah Wells had a crazy night to kick off UFC 330, walking out to boos despite being the only fighter from Philly on the card and then rallying to submit Myktybek Orolbai early in the third round before declaring he’s poised to retire if he can’t secure a top-15 pairing next time out.
One Last Thing
Edson Barboza left his gloves in the center of the Octagon on Saturday night following his loss to Esteban Ribovics, ending a 16-plus year career competing on the biggest stage in the sport. While he never rose to the top of either weightclass he competed in, few people fought as tough a strength of schedule over the course of their career as the now 40-year-old Brazilian, who was a top-15 fixture at both lightweight and featherweight. His highlight reel finish of Terry Etim at UFC 142 in Rio de Janeiro remains one of the most stunning finishes in UFC history, while his final victory over Sodiq Yusuff highlights what made Barboza a fan-favorite throughout his career as he rallied from the brink of defeat in the first to dominate the rest of the contest and halt the Contender Series grad’s forward momentum.
A class act through and through, Barboza steps away having amassed a 24-15 record with 18 of those wins coming inside the Octagon.
Thank you for everything, my friend; enjoy whatever comes next.
See you all again after UFC 331.
Be good to one another.
UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry took place live from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on August 15, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!