The Bigger Picture | UFC 329

The biggest betting favorite in UFC history delivered, but it wasn’t as one-sided as everyone anticipated, as Gable Steveson needed a little over three minutes to dispatch Elisha Ellison, collect his first UFC victory, and kick off what is sure to be one of the most scrutinized careers in recent memory.

There were points in the contest where Ellison landed and Steveson was forced to deal with someone pushing back against him for the first time in his MMA career, but he handled it well, stayed on the attack, and made sure to put Ellison away once he had him hurt. Was it perfect? Far from it, but no one should have been expecting perfection.

WATCH: Gable Steveson Post-Fight Interview At UFC 329

This was Steveson’s fourth professional bout, and he hasn’t been doing this for much more than a year. His athleticism is established and was on display here, but he’s green, and it’s going to take some time before the rawness is replaced by polish and poise. That being said, you’d be hard-pressed to find someone in a better situation to grow, develop, and thrive, as he’s training in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with Greg Jackson, Brandon Gibson, and arguably the greatest fighter of all time, Jon Jones.

Few athletes will be under the microscope more than Steveson, and he deserves all the time he wants to progress. This was a good start, and the hype is justified; now we just have to wait and see if he can continue improving at the same rate and reach the lofty expectations set out for him and that he’s set out for himself.