The Bigger Picture | UFC 326

Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena provided plenty to dive into in the aftermath of UFC 326, including some stunning highs, some painful low blows, announcement of the UFC Freedom 250 fight card at the White House and more.
Let’s get into it, shall we?
A Different Kind of BMF
Charles Oliveira dethroned Max Holloway in UFC 326's main event, becoming the fourth man to hold the BMF title with a masterful effort that saw him earn a clean sweep of the scorecards. In each round, the Brazilian truly only needed one takedown to put “Blessed” on the canvas and neutralize his offense, turning this from a potentially explosive fist fight into a one-way mugging on the ground.
The audience wasn’t particularly excited about the grappling-heavy affair, and Joe Rogan chastised them for booing on broadcast, repeatedly calling them “casuals” and singing the praises of “Do Bronxs,” who dominated from start to finish. While it wasn’t the slobberknocker the sellout crowd in Las Vegas wanted, there was something deeply satisfying about Oliveira’s performance and his ascension to the BMF throne.
UFC 326 Results, Highlights And Exclusive Interviews
Throughout its history, the BMF title has been fought for by strikers and contested in matchups that stayed exclusively on the feet. Holloway’s UFC 300 moment against Justin Gaethje became the symbol for the ceremonial belt and according to the boos that echoed through the arena on Saturday night, what people have come to expect whenever the BMF title is on the line. Daniel Cormier even pondered in the closing minute of the fight if there was a different expectation for how the fight should look given what was at stake.
Personally, I love that Oliveira claimed the title with a suffocating grappling attack, stifling everything Holloway tried to do, because there is something captivating about watching someone realize they have no answers.
Oliveira worked his way inside behind his strikes and was constantly trying to advance positions, find submissions and attack Holloway on the canvas. He shut Holloway down, beat him up and turned in an epic performance by neutralizing the most prolific striker in UFC history. Do you know how difficult that is to do?
MORE UFC 326: Charles Oliveira Post-Fight Interview | Charles Oliveira Post-Fight Press Conference
Whether he defends his new belt or waits for an opportunity to fight for the undisputed lightweight title next, Oliveira has always been a BMF and reiterated that with his own brand of awesomeness on Saturday night.
How Good Are Islam And Ilia?
Accepting that styles make fights and all the usual qualifiers we put on these things, my greatest takeaway from Saturday’s main event was further awe for welterweight champ Islam Makhachev and lightweight titleholder Ilia Topuria.
Late in the bout, I messaged that exact thought to striking coach Sean Madden, who had broken down the BMF title fight for this week’s installment of Coach Conversation, because Oliveira looked unstoppable. It was less than a year ago, however, that we saw him viciously stopped by Topuria, who had done something similar to Holloway six months earlier. And while Makhachev never crossed paths with “Blessed,” he won the lightweight title by submitting Oliveira in the second round after hurting him on the feet.
None of this is meant to take away from Oliveira’s accomplishment and the incredible legacy he has crafted; he was spectacular on Saturday night and I cannot wait to see what he does for an encore. But it’s impossible for me to see his last two performances, how dominant he’s been, primarily on the canvas, and not marvel at how little trouble Topuria and Makhachev encountered when they shared the Octagon with him.
WATCH: About Last Fight | The BMF Has A Name And It's Charles Oliveira
For the last year and change, I’ve been jokingly suggesting that the lightweight and welterweight champs might be two of the best fighters to ever compete — just otherworldly talents that haven’t yet gotten the kind of attention that is usually devoted to competitors flirting with being in the “G.O.A.T.” conversation. Juxtaposing the way Oliveira dominated Holloway on Saturday against their individual performances against the Brazilian BMF (and everything else they’ve respectively done) makes me wonder if we’re just actively trying not to talk about it for some reason?
Saturday night was about Oliveira, hands down, but Topuria and Makhachev definitely earned some residual shine in my opinion.
A Pivotal Year Ahead for Raul Rosas Jr.
Rosas Jr. led off the UFC 326 edition of Fighters on the Rise last week, and in the opening paragraph of his section, I suggested that Saturday’s bout with Rob Font would provide some clarity in terms of whether or not he could possibly chase down Jon Jones’ record as the youngest UFC champion in history.
Saturday night, “El Nino Problema” picked up his fifth straight win and the biggest victory of his career, sweeping the scorecards against Font with a grappling-heavy attack that showed his maturation as a fighter. It was a more patient performance than we’ve seen from Rosas Jr. as of late, and renewed my belief that if anyone is ever going to break Jones’ record, it’s going to be the 21-year-old Dana White's Contender Series grad.
But the thing with earning the biggest win of your career is that it puts you in a position where every subsequent fight is the biggest fight of your career, which means we’ve shifted from UFC 326 being a critical moment to 2026 being a critical year when it comes to tracking Rosas Jr.’s development and progress, and fully discerning where he fits in the bantamweight ranks.
READ: Dana White Talks UFC 326, White House Card, Jon Jones, Alex Pereira & More
The Top 15 is in a bit of a weird place right now with an odd mix of individuals trying to fight forward and veterans that have been struggling to have positive results. His training with the crew at The MMA Lab complicates things a little because it likely takes a matchup with Mario Bautista off the board. But whether it’s another veteran test or a pairing with a fellow ascending hopeful, we’ve entered the period where each fight is massive for Rosas Jr. and his record-breaking chances, and I’m all-in on seeing him try to accomplish this feat.
This should be one of the biggest ongoing stories in the sport and covered as such.
Quick Hitters
Caio Borralho steadied himself in the middleweight Top 10 with a unanimous decision win over Reinier de Ridder that brought some further order to the way the 185-pound ranks line up heading into Q2. The Fighting Nerds standout called for a bout with former champ Dricus Du Plessis, and looking at the rankings and where everyone else between them stands, it makes a lot of sense.
Drew Dober remains one of the most consistently entertaining fighters on the roster, having picked up a second-round TKO win over Michael Johnson on Saturday, adding to his record for the most knockouts in UFC lightweight division history. Few people love competing as much as Dober and given the way he always brings it, don’t be surprised if we see him two more times in 2026, provided he’s healthy.
READ: Breaking Barriers | The Current Queens Of The Octagon
When we talk about “fight-changing power,” we’re talking about the kind of dynamite that Gregory Rodrigues packs in his paws. “Robocop” needed one clean shot to earn a measure of revenge in his rematch with Brunno Ferreira, knocking out “The Hulk” to run his winning streak to three and cement his standing as a dangerous dark horse in the middleweight division.
I feel for Cody Garbrandt, who took multiple nasty low blows during his fight with Xiao Long and seemed to be in genuine distress for basically the entire third round. That felt like a fight where the referee should have just taken the onus to continue out of Garbrandt’s hands by disqualifying Xiao rather than keeping things going and having it end looking like it did.
Donte Johnson scored a second UFC victory and went the distance for the first time in his career, beating Cody Brundage in the first UFC bout to be broadcast on CBS. While Johnson has definite upside, he’s green as can be and should be viewed and booked as such going forward. Give him time and let’s see what he can become.
HALL OF FAME: UFC 248 Fight Between Zhang Weili And Joanna Jedrzejczyk To Be Inducted Into Fight Wing
Loved the finish from Alberto Montes, who finally made his UFC debut after earning a contract in October 2024. He dominated Ricky Turcios in the opening round and then swiftly locked up a tight anaconda choke that put the former TUF winner to sleep, immediately introducing the Venezuelan as someone to keep tabs on in the 145-pound weight division.
Rodolfo Bellato bounced Luke Fernandez from the ranks of the unbeaten and spoiled his UFC debut in the opener, stopping the recent DWCS grad with a tight shovel hook in close before chasing him to the canvas. “Trator” has teamed up with “Parrumpa” and the American Top Team crew, and I’m curious to see what kind of development we see from him as a result.
One Last Thing
The lineup for UFC Freedom 250 on June 14 at the White House was unveiled on Saturday’s broadcast and it is loaded.
Not only are we getting the lightweight title showdown between Topuria and Justin Gaethje that we’ve expected since UFC 324, but Alex Pereira is venturing to heavyweight for an interim title fight with Ciryl Gane in an attempt to become the first person to win UFC gold in three weight divisions. Sean O’Malley is facing Aiemann Zahabi in a critical bantamweight clash, Mauricio Ruffy and Michael Chandler will meet in a what is sure to be an explosive lightweight affair, Bo Nickal meets Kyle Daukaus in a sneaky good middleweight pairing and two-time featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes is hustling back into action against streaking finisher Steve Garcia.
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads
This is going to be a grand spectacle and a massive event in terms of media coverage and exposure, and this lineup reflects that as there are some serious breakout opportunities and historic possibilities woven into this six-fight affair.
Plus, UFC CEO Dana White hinted there could be a seventh fight eventually added to the mix, so have fun speculating about what that could be and go circle your calendars for this one.
And with that, I’m out. See you again after UFC 327.
Miss you, TG.
UFC 326: Holloway vs Oliveira 2 took place live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 7, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!