The Bigger Picture | UFC 326

Charles Oliveira dethroned Max Holloway in UFC 326's main event, becoming the fourth man to hold the BMF title with a masterful effort that saw him earn a clean sweep of the scorecards. In each round, the Brazilian truly only needed one takedown to put “Blessed” on the canvas and neutralize his offense, turning this from a potentially explosive fist fight into a one-way mugging on the ground.

The audience wasn’t particularly excited about the grappling-heavy affair, and Joe Rogan chastised them for booing on broadcast, repeatedly calling them “casuals” and singing the praises of “Do Bronxs,” who dominated from start to finish. While it wasn’t the slobberknocker the sellout crowd in Las Vegas wanted, there was something deeply satisfying about Oliveira’s performance and his ascension to the BMF throne.

UFC 326 Results, Highlights And Exclusive Interviews

Throughout its history, the BMF title has been fought for by strikers and contested in matchups that stayed exclusively on the feet. Holloway’s UFC 300 moment against Justin Gaethje became the symbol for the ceremonial belt and according to the boos that echoed through the arena on Saturday night, what people have come to expect whenever the BMF title is on the line. Daniel Cormier even pondered in the closing minute of the fight if there was a different expectation for how the fight should look given what was at stake.

Personally, I love that Oliveira claimed the title with a suffocating grappling attack, stifling everything Holloway tried to do, because there is something captivating about watching someone realize they have no answers.