The Bigger Picture | UFC 320

Where Does ‘Poatan’ Fit in the Pantheon?

Alex Pereira is once again the UFC light heavyweight champion, having regained the title he lost in March to Magomed Ankalaev in resounding fashion to wrap up UFC 320 on Saturday evening. An overhand right to the temple had Ankalaev desperately reaching for a single leg, but Pereira was having none of it, forcing his Russian adversary to the canvas and smashing out the finish before delivering his infamous “You see this?” gesture — the one he first offered towards Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 —towards the beaten Ankalaev.

The quiet and menacing Brazilian is a terrifying presence in the Octagon and was far more aggressive this time around, closing the distance and bringing the fight to Ankalaev immediately, seeking to waste no time in showing that what transpired the last time had more to do with his health than anything else. Point taken, and now we have to start trying to figure out where the 38-year-old stands amongst the all-time greats in UFC history.

Pereira is now the fourth individual to hold UFC gold on three different occasions or more, joining Randy Couture (5), Georges St-Pierre (3), and Amanda Nunes (3) in accomplishing that feat. Each of his last 10 bouts has either been a championship bout or fights against an opponent that previously held or went on to hold UFC gold, while eight of his 12 UFC appearances have been championship contests. He’s amassed a 10-2 record with eight finishes, three title wins as the challenger, and three successful title defenses as well, doing it all in less than four years while frequently stepping up in big moments.