The Bigger Picture | UFC 312: Du Plessis vs Strickland 2

The South African middleweight champion earned his second consecutive successful title defense on Saturday, out-working former titleholder Sean Strickland in a rematch of their UFC 297 nail-biter where Du Plessis claimed the belt by landing on the happy side of a split decision verdict.

While their second meeting also went to the scorecards, the final decision was never in doubt. Du Plessis dominated the action, landing the more powerful and telling blows throughout the first three rounds before exploding Strickland’s nose with a right hand in the fourth and further distancing himself down the stretch. After claiming the title by the narrowest of margins, the 31-year-old champion has now turned in successive dominant title defenses, putting himself in an interesting position in the process.

Most, including Du Plessis himself, believe Khamzat Chimaev will be next, and while “Borz” is undefeated and back to being the boogeyman of the division after tearing through Robert Whittaker in October, his tiring effort against Kamaru Usman and the fact that consecutive pay-per-view events have ended with unbeaten challengers falling to reigning champions have many wondering if the unconventional Team CIT man has what it takes to continue that trend and hand Chimaev his first loss.

There are going to be some that forever doubt the middleweight champ, unable to see past his “throw whatever comes to mind, technique be damned” approach and his hailing from a team and region that has never previously produced a UFC titleholder. Those things didn’t cause fans and observers to question fighters like Francis Ngannou and Zhang Weili — more on her shortly — but those two undeniably looked the part, while for many, Du Plessis does not.