The Bigger Picture | UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

Dan Hooker is a certified savage and Mateusz Gamrot is a maniac, too. Their main card clash was one of the more entertaining high-level fights of the year and both should continue to land marquee assignments in the lightweight ranks after an outstanding battle like the one they turned in on Saturday.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik remained technical for the majority of his clash with Tai Tuivasa and it paid dividends, as the heavyweight from Suriname scored his second win of the year. It’s the first time “Bigi Boy” has earned consecutive victories since winning four straight to begin his UFC career, and further solidified his standing as a tough assignment for anyone looking to climb into the upper tier of the heavyweight ranks.

Valter Walker registering his first UFC win by heel hook was not something I was expecting at all. Props to “The Clean Monster” for timing the attack well and finishing, while also ensuring that he and his brother Johnny join the long list of sibling tandems to each earn wins inside the Octagon.

Jack Jenkins looked outstanding in his return to action, battering Herbert Burns to the point where the Brazilian veteran was unable to continue. The Australian wants to fight in Edmonton in November, and should merit a reasonable step up in competition after the win he scored in Perth to move to 3-1 in the UFC.

People need to stop sleeping on Jesus Aguilar in the flyweight division. The Dana White’s Contender Series grad picked up his third straight win and second finish in Saturday’s opener, jumping on a guillotine and putting Stewart Nicoll to sleep. He’s 3-1 in the Octagon and his only loss came to rising star Tatsuro Taira; it’s time to see what he can do against more established competition.

And with that, I’m out.