The Bigger Picture | Polymarket UFC 334

The annual UFC trip to Madison Square Garden in New York City delivered another collection of memorable performances and noteworthy fights that have given us plenty to talk about in its wake.
POLYMARKET UFC 334: Official Results & Highlights
From a pair of championship fights that answered a ton of questions about their participants (and raised a few more) to a strange set of scorecards, a cinematic swan song and much more, Polymarket UFC 334 was a wild night inside the Octagon with a lot to unpack, so let’s get into it, shall we?
A Potential Watershed Night In The Heavyweight Division
Ciryl Gane remains the champion after a hard-fought five-round battle with Josh Hokit, and I believe that we’ll look back at their main event clash as a pivotal moment in both of their careers, as well as the direction of the division in the not-too-distant future.
Let’s start with the champion, who seemed on the brink of being drowned in the third round only to come up for air and take over down the stretch to retain his title and, more importantly, finally earn a win in an undisputed title fight.
Rewatch Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit On Paramount+
The broadcast team was bang on in the early going talking about how Gane likes clean fights, pretty fights, and Hokit made that impossible, which gave him fits and taxed his energy systems. But “Bon Gamin” showed some real veteran mettle and championship savvy in accepting the third round as a little break in the action in order to have something left to give in the fourth and fifth. He dialed back his offensive output and wasn’t trying to fight off Hokit the same way as in the first two rounds, understanding that the challenger was slowing down too and wasn’t going to be able to simply put him away.
Winning the fourth and fifth rounds on all three scorecards to secure a championship win has to be an uplifting feeling for Gane, who was 0-2 with one no contest in three previous undisputed title fights and was trending towards being labeled someone that shrinks when the moments get too big. He understood the dynamics of the fight, the man he was facing, and relied on his experience preparing for five-round fights to carry him through, and it did.
That experience feels like the piece that shifted this fight and a crucial element to think about if you’re a contender on the rise going forward because while this was Gane’s 10th five-round fight in his last 11 appearances, it was Hokit’s first at any level, and that inexperience proved to be his downfall.
Hokit was operating at a three-round pace out of the gates and won the three-round version of this fight 29-28, getting two of three rounds on all three scorecards. The problem was that there were two more rounds to deal with, and when you don’t have experience with a five-round fight, you just don’t know how to mete out your energy and manage things into those championship rounds.
MORE POLYMARKET UFC 334: Prelim Results | Official Scorecards
Hokit faded, Gane was steady, and the French champion pulled away down the stretch.
But just as I think this will be a major turning point for Gane as he now has the undisputed title-fight monkey off his back, I also know this is still a massive win and crucial teachable moment for Hokit, who is going to continue being an absolute menace in this weight class for the foreseeable future. His approach is brutal to deal with, and few can keep up with his pace. As he learns to portion out his energy a little more evenly while tightening things up on the feet, he’s going to continue to be a problem and a legitimate contender for years to come.
Remember: this dude got here in just over a year on the roster and 37 months after his professional debut; in two or three more years, Hokit could very well be ruling this division.
See Who Won Bonuses At Polymarket UFC 334
For now, we move forward with Gane and the UFC waiting to see what happens between Sergei Pavlovich and Alex Pereira next month at UFC 335, knowing Alexander Volkov has history with the champ and is the clubhouse leader in the chase for the next championship opportunity. Hokit can cycle back into the mix and gain some further five-round experience, and we’ll wait to see if Tom Aspinall can eventually make a return and add even further intrigue to the suddenly captivating heavyweight division.
Harrison Retains, But Nunes' Game Plan Raises Questions
Props to Kayla Harrison for successfully navigating an exhausting fight and making the absolute most of her opportunity in the fourth round to secure the finish and retain her women’s bantamweight title. She found ways to have success in every round and capitalized on each chance she had to get things to the ground and dominate there; well done, Champ.
That being said: what was Amanda Nunes doing on Saturday night?
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As John Crouch stated in our Coach Conversation about this matchup, it might have been the most clear-cut “striker versus grappler” battle in the history of those such battles, and yet Nunes rolled into the Octagon at Madison Square Garden and repeatedly looked to clinch, wrestle and grapple with Harrison.
Even though she stung her on the feet in the early moments of the contest, Nunes sought to tie up with the two-time Olympic gold medal-winning judoka, whose only path to victory was to turn this into a grappling match and utilize her expertise and advantages in that realm to neutralize Nunes’ power and offensive output. Instead of maintaining space, the returning former two-division champion handed Harrison advantageous positions and opportunities to win rounds.
What’s most confusing is that after Harrison happily accepted Nunes’ decision to clinch and used it to toss her to the canvas and land in the kesa gatame / scarf hold position in the first, why wouldn’t you just abandon the idea and get back to doing what you do best, which is throwing hands and using your power?
She landed in the second as well, then got stuck in a full-blown mounted crucifix in the third, where Harrison split her open. Yeah, the champion was exhausted from all the grappling and going three hard rounds after what I can only imagine is a weight cut that feels like you’re on Death’s doorstep, but she was also up 3-0 and clearly capable of stapling you to the canvas, even in her exhausted, depleted state.
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The end came when Nunes threw a somewhat lazy kick early in the fourth that Harrison partially grabbed and used to off-balance the challenger, who stumbled while retracting her leg, leading to the champion swiftly taking her back and choking her out.
This was honestly one of the most intriguing approaches I’ve seen someone take in a fight with these kinds of stakes, especially when you had an additional 10 months to prepare for the matchup.
It’s fine if you think “I can grapple with her for a couple rounds, tire her out, and then she’s a stationary target” because that’s genuinely what happened over the first two rounds, but then you have to start playing to your own strengths and executing the second part of that two-step strategy; you got her tired, now fire away with heavy shots, maintain range and go win your belt back.
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Instead, Nunes was seemingly convinced that she could beat Harrison at her own game, was proven wrong, and she let a great opportunity go to waste.
We Need An Explanation (And Better Transparency Overall)
The only people that weren’t confused when Bruce Buffer announced the welterweight clash between Uros Medic and Kevin Holland had been scored a majority draw were the two judges that turned in the 28-28 scorecards. As for the rest of us, our gasts had been flabbered.
Let me start by saying this: it’s not like the first two rounds of this fight were high-volume, wildly lopsided rounds; neither man threw a ton, neither one landed a ton, and there were no big moments that were clearly the high points of the frame and won either guy the round definitively.
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Having said that, the consensus seemed to be that Holland was getting the better of things in the first and second, while Medic clearly was the more effective of the two in the third. When you add in the point deduction for the twin accidental low blows in the second round, it felt like we would hear 29-27 scores across the board — 10-9 Holland, 10-8 Holland, 9-10 Medic; 29-27 Holland — and yet we didn’t get a single one of those. Instead, we got 29-27 Medic and 28-28 twice.
In instances like this where absolutely everyone is surprised by the outcome, it genuinely feels like we need some kind of explanation of how the judges got there, especially when the information available leans in the direction of “you got it wrong.”
UFCstats.com had Holland out-striking Medic handily given the limited output in both the first and second rounds: 19-9 on significant strikes and 20-7 in the same category in the second.
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While they don't offer a perfect representation of how a fight should be scored, the numbers make a pretty compelling case here.
I don’t want individual officials to have to stand at a podium and explain their scorecards each time someone feels there is a mistake or disagrees with them, but in situations like this where everyone is slack-jawed when the result is announced because it feels so different from what everyone was anticipating, having a commission representative give some context and clarity on what happened would be nice.
QUICK HITTERS
Caio Borralho registered his second win of the year by grinding down Yousri Belgaroui over 15 minutes in a fight that allows him to maintain his place in the rankings but doesn’t do him any favors otherwise. At a time when finishes and excitement are being prioritized and rewarded, a smart, tactical win against an unranked opponent — streaking or not — isn’t likely to be the performance that gets you the marquee fights Borralho is looking to secure.
Like it or not, that’s the reality we’re living in right now, and so we’ll see what comes next for the Fighting Nerds standout.
POST-FIGHT INTERVIEWS: Luis Gurule | Chris Duncan
Luis Gurule ground out a decision win over Bilal Hasan in a momentum-stifling effort to kick off Saturday’s main card at Madison Square Garden. Gurule gets full marks for recognizing where his advantages were and forcing the fight down that path, but more than anything, this was another reminder that all of these promising, young fighters like Hasan need time to grow once they reach this level.
If you don’t love game fighters like Chris Duncan and Drew Dober, I don’t know that we can be friends. The veteran lightweights are all-action staples that are always going to give you (1) an entertaining fight and (2) every ounce of themselves when they compete, just as they did on Saturday night. We need more love for these kinds of athletes.
Terrance McKinney is heading to welterweight off a blistering knockout win over Jim Miller. “T. Wrecks” missed weight by a considerable margin and was clearly the faster, more powerful man on Saturday, but the transition to welterweight could be tough if those things don’t translate in his new surroundings.
Cesar Almeida pointed out some of the holes in Donte Johnson’s game on Saturday, dispatching him from the ranks of the unbeaten in the process. This was a classic “veteran versus prospect” battle where the youth and athleticism of Johnson was no match for the technical expertise and fundamentals of the Brazilian kickboxer.
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Bia Mesquita is a developing menace in the women’s bantamweight division, having made quick work of Macy Chiasson and further demonstrating that her world-class jiu jitsu is a massive difference-maker right now in the division. She’s still learning, still adding to her tool kit, but as is, she might be the most dangerous competitor in the division beyond the women that battled for gold on Saturday night.
Juan Diaz continued to show he’s someone to watch in the 135-pound weight class, authoring a clean win over Chinese veteran Alatengheili to garner his second UFC win and 10th consecutive victory overall. He’s shown solid striking and grappling through his first two starts while beating quality competition and should get a reasonable step up in competition next time out.
Evan Elder dropped another reminder that experience matters to open the show, handing promising newcomer Samuel Sanches a lopsided decision loss while extending his own winning streak to four. As solid as some of these Dana White's Contender Series grads look coming off the show, most reach the UFC without facing much real competition, and when you then get stuck in with a well-rounded athlete like Elder, he can make you pay, and he did on Saturday.
One Last Thing
Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson wrapping things up with just the 17th spinning kick finish in UFC history was (chef’s kiss) perfection.
So many athletes don’t get the chance to end things on their own terms, but everything about this exit was how you would have drawn it up for the 43-year-old welterweight veteran. He chose Madison Square Garden as the venue, and to exit with something stylish and straight out of his wheelhouse was awesome, making the “Thank You Wonderboy” package that followed feel more joyous and celebratory than when things don’t work out for the retiring athlete.
When I asked Thompson what the fairytale ending would be if he could script it, he said a “first-round knockout,” quickly adding that he was just picturing getting his hands raised and nothing more, knowing he was in tough.
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It took a couple more rounds, but he got the finish and got his hands raised, riding into the sunset on a win.
You love to see it.
Don't miss a moment of Polymarket UFC 334: Gane vs Hokit, live from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York on Saturday, November 14, 2026. See the final Prelim & Main Card Results, Official Scorecards and Who Won Bonuses - and relive the action on UFC FIGHT PASS!