The Bigger Picture | Polymarket UFC 334

Ciryl Gane remains the champion after a hard-fought five-round battle with Josh Hokit, and I believe that we’ll look back at their main event clash as a pivotal moment in both of their careers, as well as the direction of the division in the not-too-distant future.

Let’s start with the champion, who seemed on the brink of being drowned in the third round only to come up for air and take over down the stretch to retain his title and, more importantly, finally earn a win in an undisputed title fight.

Rewatch Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit On Paramount+

The broadcast team was bang on in the early going talking about how Gane likes clean fights, pretty fights, and Hokit made that impossible, which gave him fits and taxed his energy systems. But “Bon Gamin” showed some real veteran mettle and championship savvy in accepting the third round as a little break in the action in order to have something left to give in the fourth and fifth. He dialed back his offensive output and wasn’t trying to fight off Hokit the same way as in the first two rounds, understanding that the challenger was slowing down too and wasn’t going to be able to simply put him away.

Winning the fourth and fifth rounds on all three scorecards to secure a championship win has to be an uplifting feeling for Gane, who was 0-2 with one no contest in three previous undisputed title fights and was trending towards being labeled someone that shrinks when the moments get too big. He understood the dynamics of the fight, the man he was facing, and relied on his experience preparing for five-round fights to carry him through, and it did.