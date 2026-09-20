The Bigger Picture | Crypto.com UFC 331: Van vs Pantoja 2

The lineup for UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in November was announced during Saturday’s broadcast and it’s a banger, with Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes finally going to square off for the women’s bantamweight title in the co-main event and the heavyweight championship on the line in the main event as Ciryl Gane defends against Josh Hokit.

I know there are going to be people who object to Gane being promoted to undisputed champion, especially since he’s the one responsible for putting Tom Aspinall on the shelf in the first place, but that’s how this has always worked: if the champ can’t go after a certain amount of time, the interim champ is elevated to undisputed, even if it feels icky.

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There will also be folks who balk at Hokit challenging for gold barely a year after earning his contract and without having to face one of the true threats at the top of the division first, but he has played his cards perfectly and whether you like it or not, he’s in the right place at the right time and it’s a fight that is going to draw far more eyeballs than any of the other options.

Are there a couple of large Russian gentlemen that should be annoyed/disappointed/frustrated by this decision? Absolutely, especially Alexander Volkov, who arguably beat Gane at UFC 310 only to get hosed on the scorecards, but none of that is Hokit’s fault. He’s handled his business inside the Octagon and used his platform to command attention at every turn. Whether that’s good or bad can certainly be discussed and debated, but he’s an attention magnet and against someone as mild-mannered as Gane, that’s a positive.