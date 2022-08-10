The Best Version Of Dominick Cruz Is Here

More than 17 years into a career that has produced a WEC title, two UFC title reigns, and a resume that establishes him as the best bantamweight in the history of the sport, the 36-year-old enters this weekend’s matchup with Marlon “Chito” Vera in his adopted hometown of San Diego, California on a two-fight run of success.

He’s back in the Top 10 after a rare moment where he was unranked and then outside of that elite group, paired off with a streaking contender looking to remain active and collect a victory over the best in the division’s history while those in front of him sort things out.

After years of being “The Hunted,” he’s now the one doing the hunting, at least in terms of where the two men stand in the rankings and the betting odds are concerned, but Cruz sees himself more as a builder, a creator, an artist, and Saturday’s fight with Vera as an opportunity to once again build something new.

“I’ve been an underdog most of my career, up until I was champion, and then when I was champion, I became the favorite all of a sudden, so to be an underdog again, it is what it is,” says Cruz, stringing together quick sentences and thoughts like he does movements and attacks inside the Octagon. “It doesn’t surprise me — the division is frickin’ stacked. Vera is very good. Everybody above me is very, very, very good, so I just show up and be prepared with my camp, and do what I’ve gotta do.

“For me to look at it like, ‘I should be favored’ or ‘I should be this because I was champion,’ who cares what the past looked like? That would be the prison of past conditioning that I already created, and none of that…”