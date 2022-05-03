The Best Of Tony Ferguson

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 07: Tony Ferguson celebrates after his submission victory over Kevin Lee in their interim UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 216 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 7, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

The highly anticipated interim UFC lightweight title bout between Ferguson and Kevin Lee lit up Las Vegas. Ferguson was patient to start the bout, picking his moments while his confidence rose until Lee was able to sit Ferguson down and pursue him as he fled. That’s when Ferguson connected with beautiful shot that put Lee on the canvas. Lee would recover quickly and go on to establish some great ground-and-pound strikes after thwarting Ferguson’s submission attempts. It was a strong round for Lee.

When the round was over, Lee was fired up and talking o Ferguson. Little did he know that “El Cucuy” would have his revenge.

In round two, Ferguson started finding his range while Lee started to slow down. It was a much better round for Ferguson, but Lee was able to shake off the fatigue and start the third frame off strong.

Lee secured two takedowns, the second of which Ferguson threatened with an armbar before he was able to escape. Ferguson started landing some great elbows from the bottom, forcing Lee to make some defensive adjustments. That’s when Ferguson locked in a triangle choke out of nowhere. Lee hung on for a few seconds but in the end the choke was too tight, and Tony Ferguson climbed to the top of the Octagon and let out a triumphant yell.

It was an amazing moment for a guy who absolutely deserved it.

Tony Ferguson Outlasts Anthony Pettis

UFC 229 – October 6, 2018

