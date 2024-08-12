The Best Of Tai Tuivasa

Despite starting his UFC career with back-to-back first-round finishes, Tuivasa's rise to fame took off in 2021, when he scored three consecutive knockout wins within a 10-month span.

Order UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya

Fans aren't only drawn to Tuivasa for his heavy hands, but what comes immediately after he puts his opponent to sleep. "Bam Bam" climbs on top of the Octagon wall for his iconic “Shoey" celebration where Tuivasa drinks a beer out of a shoe… literally.

Since his first UFC main event against Ciryl Gane, Tuivasa has struggled to maintain that level of success. He aims to turn his career back in the right direction with a win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 305: Du Plessis vs Adesanya in Perth, Western Australia.

Before he returns to the Octagon this Saturday, revisit some of these memorable moments from “Bam Bam’s” career on UFC FIGHT PASS:

Tuivasa KO’s Derrick Lewis In Houston

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 | February 12, 2022

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)