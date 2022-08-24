The Best Of Tai Tuivasa

Currently riding a five-fight win streak, all by knockout, “Bam Bam” has delivered endless entertainment inside the Octagon. What’s most memorable, however, is his post-fight celebration known as the “Shoey,” where Tuivasa climbs the top of the cage and drinks a beer out of a shoe… literally.

The combination of jaw-dropping performances and iconic celebrations led him to his second main event spotlight against Ciryl Gane in the UFC’s first event in Paris, France on September 3. Tuivasa started 2022 as the No. 11 contender, but a win over Derrick Lewis jumped his way to No. 3 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, and he could be a fight or two away from a title shot.

Before he takes on the former interim heavyweight champion in a highly anticipated headliner at UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Tuivasa, revisit some of these memorable moments from “Bam Bam’s” career on UFC FIGHT PASS:

Tuivasa KO’s Derrick Lewis In Houston

UFC 271: Adesanya vs Whittaker 2 | February 12, 2022

