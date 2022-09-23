The Best Of Mackenzie Dern

Mackenzie Dern celebrates victory over Amanda Cooper in their women's strawweight bout during the UFC 224 event at Jeunesse Arena on May 12, 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

In her second Octagon appearance, Dern started the bout similar to her debut, focusing mostly on her striking despite having an elite grappling pedigree. Landing some looping punches early, there still wasn’t too much worry for Cooper, who was the cleaner striker through two minutes.

Dern continued to strike, however, and flipped the script with a big right that sat Cooper down. Dern took advantage of the knockdown and got top position on the mat, hammering away with ground-and-pound strikes until Cooper gave up her back.

If you hadn’t watched tape on Dern before this bout, you may think you have an opportunity to break away once Dern has your back. But two rear naked choke finishes prior to her arrival in the UFC would say differently. Dern quickly locked in the RNC, forcing the tap from her opponent.

Not only was this Dern’s first finish inside the Octagon, but a statement that she has both power on the feet and an elite grappling game that no fighter wants to try and challenge.

Dern Submits Hannah Cifers Via Kneebar

UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns | May 30, 2020

