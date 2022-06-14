The Best Of Josh Emmett

Josh Emmett punches Shane Burgos in their feathweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 20, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Bound to be a slugfest, Emmett vs Shane Burgos delivered on its promise to be one of the best, and most brutal, fights of 2020.

Tearing his ACL 15 seconds into the first round, Emmett began throwing and landing unrelenting strikes that echoed through a hollow UFC APEX, hoping to end the fight early. Eating low kicks to his compromised knee, Emmett’s toughness was a sight to behold.

Through 10 minutes, Burgos was able to be far more technical, returning Emmett’s single power shots with three-punch combinations. The third round, however, proved Emmett’s power was too much for even the most durable chins.

Emmett’s first of two knockdowns came one minute into the round, after switching stances and immediately throwing a straight left. Doing well to get back to his feet, Burgos landed an accidental groin strike which paused the action briefly, giving both himself time to recover from the knockdown, as well as Emmett to catch his breath and land more powerful strikes towards the end of the fight.

Halfway through the round, Emmett landed a devastating left hook that dropped Burgos once again. The dominance in the final five minutes won over the judges on the scorecards, extending Emmett’s win streak to three.

The only decision victory on this list, Emmett’s wide array of techniques and his relentless power were on full display in this co-headliner.

Josh Emmett Finishes Michael Johnson With Vicious Overhand

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje - March 30, 2019

