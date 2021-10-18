 Skip to main content
Athletes

The Best Of Islam Makhachev

Revisit Some Of Islam Makhachev's Best Moments Before He Faces Dan Hooker At UFC 267.
By Gavin Porter, On Twitter @ItsGavinPorter • Oct. 18, 2021

The scariest man in the UFC’s lightweight division might just be Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev has been a dominant force as he’s climbed the ranks, going 9-1 in the UFC on his way to a Top 5 ranking. He’s utilized his incredible wrestling and endless pressure to maul his opponents.

Let’s look back at his five best performances as we get ready for his upcoming UFC 267 fight with Dan Hooker.

Islam Makhachev vs Leo Kuntz

UFC 187 – May 23, 2015

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 23: Islam Makhachev of Russia (top) attempts to submit Leo Kuntz in their lightweight bout during the UFC 187 event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 23, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

Makhachev’s UFC debut was a sign of things to come. He dominated Kuntz by setting up his striking with his grappling until the fight hit the canvas. Makhachev locked up the rear-naked choke and started his UFC career off the right way.

Islam Makhachev vs Gleison Tibau

UFC 220 – January 20, 2018

Islam Makhachev of Russia celebrates his TKO over Gleison Tibau of Brazil in their lightweight bout during the UFC 220 event at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC)

It took Makhachev less than a minute to notch the biggest knockout of his career. Makhachev launched a massive left hook over the top that landed flush on Gleison Tibau’s chin. The strike sent the veteran to the canvas and put an end to the bout. It was an outstanding win and showed that Makhachev isn’t just a dangerous grappler, but a dangerous striker, as well.

Islam Makhachev vs Kajan Johnson

UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – July 28, 2018

CALGARY, AB - JULY 28: (R-L) Islam Makhachev of Russia secures an arm bar submission against Kajan Johnson of Canada in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Scotiabank Saddledome on July 28, 2018 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

After spending the majority of the first round feeling things out on the feet, Makhachev was able to get a hold of Kajan Johnson’s legs and drag him to the floor. Makhachev kept improving his position and peppering Johnson with shots until Makhachev isolated one of Johnson’s arms and secured an armbar.

The win just demonstrated how quickly Makhachev can overwhelm an opponent once the fight hits the floor.

Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober

UFC 259 – March 6, 2021

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 06: (R-L) Islam Makhachev works for a submission against Drew Dober in their lightweight fight during the UFC 259

Let’s be clear, Drew Dober is one heck of a fighter but the performance that Islam Makhachev put on him at UFC 259 was incredible. For Makhachev to dominate Dober like he did for two rounds and some change, it was truly eye opening. This was Makhachev’s coming out party and the fight for him to come all the way out of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shadow.

Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moises

UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises - July 17, 2021

Islam Makhachev of Russia secures a rear choke submission against Thiago Moises of Brazil in their lightweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on July 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Coming off the heels of his submission win over Dober, Makhachev landed his first UFC main event. Thiago Moises took the bout and offered Makhachev a challenge on the ground that he hadn’t had yet in the UFC.

Makhachev passed that test with flying colors by being ahead of each move that Moises made and controlling each position. Makhachev was able to finally slip in the hooks and sink in the rear naked choke in the fourth round.

It was Makhachev’s eighth straight victory and set him up for a pivotal bout with Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

 

Don’t miss UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira on Saturday October 30th, 2021 exclusively on ESPN+ at no additional cost. The prelim card begins at 10:30am/7:30am ETPT, with the two-title fight main card starting at 2pm/11am ETPT.

