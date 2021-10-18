The Best Of Islam Makhachev

Watch UFC
Revisit Some Of Islam Makhachev's Best Moments Before He Faces Dan Hooker At UFC 267.
The scariest man in the UFC’s lightweight division might just be Islam Makhachev.
Makhachev has been a dominant force as he’s climbed the ranks, going 9-1 in the UFC on his way to a Top 5 ranking. He’s utilized his incredible wrestling and endless pressure to maul his opponents.
Let’s look back at his five best performances as we get ready for his upcoming UFC 267 fight with Dan Hooker.
Islam Makhachev vs Leo Kuntz
UFC 187 – May 23, 2015
Makhachev’s UFC debut was a sign of things to come. He dominated Kuntz by setting up his striking with his grappling until the fight hit the canvas. Makhachev locked up the rear-naked choke and started his UFC career off the right way.
Islam Makhachev vs Gleison Tibau
UFC 220 – January 20, 2018
It took Makhachev less than a minute to notch the biggest knockout of his career. Makhachev launched a massive left hook over the top that landed flush on Gleison Tibau’s chin. The strike sent the veteran to the canvas and put an end to the bout. It was an outstanding win and showed that Makhachev isn’t just a dangerous grappler, but a dangerous striker, as well.
Islam Makhachev vs Kajan Johnson
UFC Fight Night: Alvarez vs Poirier 2 – July 28, 2018
After spending the majority of the first round feeling things out on the feet, Makhachev was able to get a hold of Kajan Johnson’s legs and drag him to the floor. Makhachev kept improving his position and peppering Johnson with shots until Makhachev isolated one of Johnson’s arms and secured an armbar.
The win just demonstrated how quickly Makhachev can overwhelm an opponent once the fight hits the floor.
Islam Makhachev vs Drew Dober
UFC 259 – March 6, 2021
Let’s be clear, Drew Dober is one heck of a fighter but the performance that Islam Makhachev put on him at UFC 259 was incredible. For Makhachev to dominate Dober like he did for two rounds and some change, it was truly eye opening. This was Makhachev’s coming out party and the fight for him to come all the way out of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shadow.
Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moises
UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs Moises - July 17, 2021
Coming off the heels of his submission win over Dober, Makhachev landed his first UFC main event. Thiago Moises took the bout and offered Makhachev a challenge on the ground that he hadn’t had yet in the UFC.
Makhachev passed that test with flying colors by being ahead of each move that Moises made and controlling each position. Makhachev was able to finally slip in the hooks and sink in the rear naked choke in the fourth round.
It was Makhachev’s eighth straight victory and set him up for a pivotal bout with Dan Hooker at UFC 267.
Don’t miss UFC 267: Blachowicz vs Teixeira on Saturday October 30th, 2021 exclusively on ESPN+ at no additional cost. The prelim card begins at 10:30am/7:30am ETPT, with the two-title fight main card starting at 2pm/11am ETPT.
