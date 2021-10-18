The Best Of Islam Makhachev

Watch The Full-Fight On UFC Fight Pass

Coming off the heels of his submission win over Dober, Makhachev landed his first UFC main event. Thiago Moises took the bout and offered Makhachev a challenge on the ground that he hadn’t had yet in the UFC.

Makhachev passed that test with flying colors by being ahead of each move that Moises made and controlling each position. Makhachev was able to finally slip in the hooks and sink in the rear naked choke in the fourth round.

It was Makhachev’s eighth straight victory and set him up for a pivotal bout with Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

